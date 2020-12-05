Apple offering free display replacement to select iPhone 11 users: How to check eligibility

Apple recommends its users to take a backup of their data before going to get the issue fixed. (Screenshot)

Apple has acknowledged that a number of Apple iPhone 11’s manufactured between November 2019 to May 2020 may face touchscreen issues. The company states that a number of iPhone 11 displays “may stop responding to touch due to an issue with the display module.” Due to which it is offering free service to eligible customers. iPhone 11 users can head over to Apple’s dedicated support page to help affected customers find out if they are eligible for a replacement.

The program is called “iPhone 11 Display Module Replacement Program for Touch Issues”. Apple states that the issue is being caused by a problem with the display module. It did not reveal the exact problem with the display module that is causing the issue.

To check if your iPhone 11 is eligible for a display replacement, you simply have to enter your phone’s serial number on the dedicated support page and enter your phone’ in the allotted box. The website will then check its database, and see if your iPhone’s serial number matches its replace list or not.

To check for your iPhone 11’s serial number head into the Settings panel, then open the General tab and tap About.

If you are eligible for a free service, you will be required to take your device into an Apple Authorized Service Provider and submit them your device for repair. The company states that it will limit the repair programme to the original region of purchase and that it will not extend the standard warranty coverage of the device.

Apple recommends its users to take a backup of their data before going to get the issue fixed. It also states that if the display is cracked, users will first have to get it repaired before submitting the phone to get the touchscreen issue fixed.

If any users had been experiencing touchscreen issues and had their displays fixed before the company rolled out the programme, are eligible to get a refund. For the refund, the users can get in touch with Apple directly from its support page.

