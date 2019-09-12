Apple iPhone 11 first impression: The camera looks good

It’s hard to get your hands on any phone at the hands-on demo zones soon after a tech launch event. More so in the case of Apple’s iPhones. Despite the many devices, the crowd wants to spend quality time with the new devices. Only the pushiest make the cut, at least in first few minutes. Anyway I did jostle my way to get a few minutes with the new iPhone 11, which is now raking up quite some interest for its “low” price.

Apple iPhone 11: Design

The iPhone 11 does look exactly like the iPhone XR, its predecessor. The similarity ends only at the camera, of which there are two now in place of the single lens on the XR. The camera block is like a square, almost like the shape of the app icons in iOS.

The iPhone 11 has a glass back which Apple claims is strong enough to take a tumble, but a good cover will be a good investment. The glass back though it like a matte cover and that adds a new feel to the phone. The front LCD is really good and vibrant. A good reminder that you don’t always need the most expensive display to enjoy a phone.

The buttons are all where it was before. Volume rockers on the left and power button on the right. The metal band runs all around the phone and gives it a premium feel. But in the end, the look and feel are all very much what you got with the iPhone XR.

Apple iPhone 11: OS and performance

The iPhone 11 at the demo zones were running iOS 13 and it seemed like a smoother experience than the beta on my phone. The iPhone 11 is powered by the A13 Bionic processor which Apple claims is its most powerful ever. But more on that in our full review.

Apple iPhone 11: Camera

The 12MP dual cameras have to be the feature most people are interested in. And this is where you see some new stuff on the iPhone 11. To start with, the camera opens by default in a normal wide mode. You hit on the 1X button and it immediate zooms out 2x or .5x Zoom to show the ultra wide angle camera.

When you are in the wide mode the phone initially shows the actual frame you will get in wide-angle too, just in case you want to switch. The ultra-wide is different on the iPhone 11 because it fits the image in a 4:3 like aspect ratio and gives it a very different perspective. There is up to 5x digital zoom.

Even with a little less light you can see the night mode option come up saying this photo with take a second or so to click. The front camera is also 12MP and comes is a new wider perspective. However, this is not default and you have to tap on the icon to get this working.

Apple iPhone 11: Conclusion

For now it seems those looking at the iPhone 11 for an upgrade will have to be impressed by what the camera has to offer. In a market like India, where the phone will be up against Android phones that offer much more specs for the price, the Rs 64,900 price tag might not be good enough for a switch over. However, the full package might impress a few iPhone fans to go for an upgrade.

Read our full review soon.



Disclaimer: The author is in San Jose, California at the invitation of Apple India