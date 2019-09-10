Apple iPhone 11: Expected specifications

Apple will launch its new lineup of iPhones tonight at 10:30 PM IST. At the launch event, the company is expected to launch three new iPhones: iPhone 11, which will be the successor to iPhone XR, iPhone Pro, the successor to iPhone XS and iPhone Pro Max, the successor to the iPhone XS Max. You can click here to know how to watch the event live.

Apple iPhone XR was one of the most successful iPhones to launch last year according to various reports. Due to which a lot of people have eyes upon the upcoming iPhone 11. Here’s everything we know about the device:

Mark Gurman from Bloomberg in a tweet stated that the company will be launching three new phones at its launch event today: iPhone 11, iPhone Pro and iPhone Pro Max. Which hints that the company is doing away with the ‘R’ moniker, it introduced last year.

Updated prediction: iPhone 11, iPhone Pro, iPhone Pro Max. https://t.co/pymVRR3dcQ — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) September 10, 2019

Paytm has announced that all of the products that Apple launches today will be made available on its Paytm Mall eCommerce platform starting September 20. Which hints that Apple will make the iPhone 11 available in India starting September 20 across platforms.

According to specifications leaked earlier, the upcoming iPhone 11 will sport a 6.1-inch LCD display. It will be powered by the company’s latest A13 Bionic processor, which will come with AI and AR capabilities, which will also be powering the iPhone Pro and iPhone Pro Max.

Just like its predecessor, it will come with a TrueDepth sensor for facial recognition. The device will run the company’s latest iOS 13 operating system and is expected to come with a reverse wireless charging feature. It will be made available in Black, White, Lavender, Red, Green, Yellow colour options.

This time along, Apple is focusing on improving the camera performance of the iPhones. The iPhone 11 is expected to feature a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 12MP telephoto and a 2MP wide-angle sensor. On the front, it is said to feature a 12 MP sensor also.