Apple Event 2019 Live Updates: The iPhone 11 event starts at 10:30 pm IST on Sept 10

Apple Event 2019 Live Updates: Apple is hosting its annual fall event at the Steve Jobs Theatre, located in company’s headquarters in Cupertino, California where it is expected to launch three new models of iPhones. The Apple iPhone 11 launch event will start at 10 am PDT, which is 10:30 pm as per India timings on September 10.

The company is also expected to unveil new Apple Watch models, new versions of iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS, as well as details about its upcoming Apple Arcade gaming service and Apple TV+ at the event.

Apple will be live-streaming the event live on its YouTube channel. Reports suggest that Apple will unveil successors to the last year’s iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max as iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max, respectively. Apple might have addressed the popularity of camera performance of Google Pixel 3 and Huawei P30 Pro and equip the new iPhone lineup with upgraded camera tech.