Apple Event 2019 Live Updates: The iPhone 11 event starts at 10:30 pm IST on Sept 10

Apple September Event 2019 Live Streaming Updates: Apple keynote event September 2019 livestream starts at 10:30pm IST where it is expected to unveil three new iPhone models-- iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max and Apple Watch 5.

Apple Event 2019 Live: Apple keynote event September 2019 livestream starts at 10:30pm IST. (Image source: AP)

Apple Event 2019 Live Updates: Apple is hosting its annual fall event at the Steve Jobs Theatre, located in company’s headquarters in Cupertino, California where it is expected to launch three new models of iPhones. The Apple iPhone 11 launch event will start at 10 am PDT, which is 10:30 pm as per India timings on September 10.

The company is also expected to unveil new Apple Watch models, new versions of iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS, as well as details about its upcoming Apple Arcade gaming service and Apple TV+ at the event.

Apple will be live-streaming the event live on its YouTube channel. Reports suggest that Apple will unveil successors to the last year’s iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max as iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max, respectively. Apple might have addressed the popularity of camera performance of Google Pixel 3 and Huawei P30 Pro and equip the new iPhone lineup with upgraded camera tech.

Apple is hosting its annual iPhone-centric event at the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park campus on Tuesday, September 10. This year's theme is "By innovation only," and we can expect three new iPhone modelsl-- iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max, which will be successors to the last year's iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max.

We also expect to see new Apple Watch models-- Apple Watch 5. In the software department, Apple might unveil new version of iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS. At the event, the Cupertino-based company may also provide more details about its Apple Arcade gaming service as well as Apple TV+.

