Apple iPhone 11 design leaked by case designer: The triple camera is coming

Apple iPhone 11 or iPhone XI series will come with one major change: A triple camera at the back, and so far there have been plenty of leaks and images renders showing this. The latest one comes from Forbes, who have shared images of the iPhone 11 where the camera bump at the back is massive and clearly visible.

Advertising

Forbes has obtained these image renders courtesy of case-maker Ghostek, who confirmed to the publication that they know the iPhone 11’s design and were so confident that they were already taking pre-orders from customers. In fact, the Ghostek website already has several iPhone 11 or iPhone XI covers listed starting at $34.

The Apple iPhone 11 covers will ship from August itself, a full one month ahead of the official iPhone event, which is expected to take place in September.

The case photos show the design of the upcoming iPhone very clearly. The triple camera is arranged in a square bump as it has been speculated. The notch on the front is also there in the design. According to the report, Ghostek previously had the iPhone XR and Galaxy S10 cases designs confirmed ahead of the launch, though the company is offering customers a 60-day period to return the iPhone 11 cases.

Advertising

So what name will Apple pick for the new iPhones? Ghostek indicated to the publication the name is still not clear. Last year too, there was no clarity on the iPhone names that Apple would pick, though iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR names were leaked a few days prior to the launch.

With the Apple iPhone 11 or iPhone XI, Apple will be introducing a new design at least from the back, and there’s already some criticism for this massive camera bump. According to leaks, the company will continue with three iPhones: the 5.8-inch iPhone, the 6.5-inch iPhone and the iPhone XR successor which will have the 6.1-inch LCD display.

All three Apple iPhones will likely continue with the Lightning port at the bottom, instead of the Type-C USB port. The iPhone XR successor will come dual cameras at the back, instead of the single sensor on this last year’s variant.