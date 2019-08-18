Apple iPhone 11 could use same OLED display as Galaxy S10, Note 10

The iPhone 11 lineup could feature the same OLED display used for Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S10 and Note 10. According to a report from South Korea’s TheElec, the two OLED iPhones will use an OLED material known as “M9”, which has been used for the Note 10 and Galaxy S10.

Samsung Display, a subsidiary of Samsung Electronics, exclusively supply custom Apple-designed OLED panels used in iPhones. For the iPhone X, XS and XS Max, Apple used OLED panels that were codenamed “T2”.

Even if Apple uses the same OLED panel used for the Galaxy S10, it may not necessarily mean the iPhone 11 Pro could have the same resolution as Samsung’s flagship device. In fact, it’s not clear why Apple wants to use the same OLED display used for the Galaxy S10 and Note 10. It is possible that non-custom OLED panels could be cheaper to buy. Nevertheless, the next-generation iPhone lineup could have displays similar in quality as Samsung’s 2019 flagships.

For this year, Apple is preparing to launch at least three new iPhones: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. A phone known as D42 will replace the iPhone XS, one known as D43 will replace the iPhone XS Max, and one called N104 will come in place of the iPhone XR. While the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will get OLED panels, the iPhone 11 should come with an LCD panel.

All three iPhones will get a much powerful A13 processor and improved batteries. There won’t be a change in the design department and the new iPhones will get come with a Lightning port like the existing devices.

Perhaps the highlight of the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max is a triple rear camera setup housed in a square-shaped shell. This would be the first time a new iPhone would be introduced, featuring three cameras on the back. The front-facing camera is also getting an update.

Apple is reportedly launching this year’s iPhone on September 10. The company usually holds an event in September to unveil new iPhones, so the leaked launch date shouldn’t surprise many.