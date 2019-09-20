Apple iPhone 11 at Rs 39,300 with HDFC Bank offer: Here’s how it really works

Apple’s iPhone 11 series is available for pre-booking in India with sales starting September 27. The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will be available offline in authorised Apple retail stores like Imagine, and are also listed online on Flipkart, Amazon and Paytm Mall. One common bank offer available on the iPhone 11 series across retail channels is from HDFC Bank, which is offering Rs 6,000 discount or cashback on the iPhone 11 and Rs 7,000 discount or cashback on the iPhone 11 Pro variants.

But it is possible to get the iPhone 11 at Rs 39,000 for a select few with HDFC Bank credit or debit cards. We explain how it will work.

Apple iPhone 11 at Rs 39,300

HDFC Bank has more to offer in terms of discounts and benefits for those who hold its premium HDFC Bank Infinia Credit Card. According to the SmartBuy offers on HDFC’s website, the iPhone 11 with 64GB gets a cashback of Rs 6,000, but for those with the HDFC Bank Infinia Credit Card, they will also get 10X reward points.

HDFC Bank is offering reward points up to Rs 19,600 for those who use this particular credit card to buy the iPhone 11. There’s also no cost EMI up to 6 months. With the rewards benefit and instant discount, the effective discount is Rs 25,600 and the effective price of the phone is Rs 39,300 with the company claiming discount benefits of 39 per cent.

Keep in mind the actual price will still remain the same at Rs 64,900, though with instant discount of Rs 6,000 it comes down to Rs 58,900. But if one were to add the effective reward points being credited, then the price comes down to Rs 39,300.

According to the HDFC Bank’s Smart Buy offers website, the 10X reward points system is not applicable on EMI transactions. It is only applicable on full swipe transaction. For those who own the HDFC Bank Diners Black Credit Card, they can also get 10X reward points out worth Rs 16,960 on the iPhone 11, along with the Rs 6,000 cashback or instant discount. This can bring the effective price down to Rs 41,940.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max discounts

For those buying the iPhone 11 Pro or the iPhone 11 Pro Max, HDFC Bank is also offering 10X reward points as well. The HDFC Bank Infinia Credit Card gets iPhone 11 Pro buyers reward points up to Rs 28,130 and along with the Rs 6,000 cashback or discount, this means the effective price is Rs 65,770. For the iPhone 11 Pro Max (64GB), which has a price of Rs 1,09,900, the cashback or instant discount is Rs 7000 and reward points are Rs 28,430, which brings the effective price down to Rs 74,470

For those with the HDFC Bank Diners Black Credit Card, the iPhone 11 Pro gets reward points worth Rs 18,130 which brings the effective price to Rs 75,770. There’s also the cashback or instant discount of Rs 6,000 included in this effective price. For the iPhone 11 Pro Max, the reward points are worth Rs 18,430 and long with the Rs 7,000 cashback, the effect price comes to Rs 84,470.