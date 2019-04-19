Apple iPhone 2019 series will have 12MP front cameras, triple cameras as well: Analyst Kuo

Apple will be upgrading the front camera on the iPhone 11 or the iPhone 2019 series and two variants have a triple camera at the back, according to a new report by well known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Apple’s current generation of iPhones, the iPhone XS and iPhone XR come with a 7MP front-facing camera, which also has the Face ID setup. The latest analysis by Kuo indicates this will increase to 12MP in the 2019 phones.

According to MacRumors, which obtained Kuo’s research note to investors, successors to the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max will come with a triple camera at the back. This will include a 12MP+12MP+12MP camera combination. One will be a 12MP wide-angle lens, while the other will be the 12MP telephoto lens with 2x zoom, which is there in the current system. For the third sensor Apple will go for an ultra-wide angle sensor from Sony, which is similar to what players like Samsung are also offering.

This is contrast to earlier Bloomberg reports, which talked of a 3D Time of Flight (ToF) sensor as being the third lens on the iPhone XS successors.

Kuo’s note indicates that he expects the iPhone XR successor, which will continue with the 6.1-inch LCD display to have a dual camera this time with 12MP+12MP combination. While the iPhone XR launched with a single 12MP camera at the back, Apple said it would have features like the Portrait mode as seen on the more expensive iPhone XS series.

Kuo’s note reads, “We forecast the camera upgrade will be one of the new 2H19 iPhone’s major selling points… A super-wide camera will be newly adopted by the triple-camera system, which is equipped with the 12MP/1um CIS provided exclusively by Sony.”

On the front camera, he said Apple will for a 12MP+5P lens compared to the current 7MP+4P lens. Earlier Wall Street Journal had reported that the Phone XR successor will come with the dual-rear camera system. WSJ was also the first to report that Apple would continue with three iPhones for 2019 as well, and retain the same display sizes, though it would make improvements to the camera.

The latest research note from Kuo has also said that the new variants of the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max will come with “black lens-coating technologies,” on the super-wide angle lens and the front camera to make them look “inconspicuous.”

Read more: Apple 2019 lineup: iPhone 11 with reverse wireless charging, 16-inch MacBook Pro

Earlier designs revealed by Digit and other tipsters like SlashLeaks have indicated the iPhone 2019 could have a rather prominent camera bump at the back thanks to the triple camera system. The new iPhones are expected to launch in September 2019 as has been the case with Apple.

It looks like with series, which is already being called as iPhone 11 by some, Apple plans to focus on the camera, an area where it has been seen as losing out the competition. Players like Huawei with its triple camera and 5x optical zoom, and Pixel with its single lens camera have gone ahead of Apple in this area where the iPhone was once considered the dominant force. With the iPhone 11, the company will likely try and regain some of that space with significant hardware improvements expected.