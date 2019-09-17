Apple iPhone 11, 11 Pro demand stronger than expected: Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo

The iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max recently went up for pre-order in the US, but top Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo already believes the demand for the new iPhones is exceeding expectations. Kuo (via 9to5Mac) estimates that the overall demand for the iPhone 11 series is stronger in many parts of the world, especially in the US and China.

Kuo claims that while the demand for the iPhone 11 Pro is high in the US, and in China, the iPhone 11 is more popular. Kuo also says Apple’s trade-in program and zero-interest installment programs are the reason why consumers have gravitated towards the new iPhones 11 series.

The analyst based his report on Apple’s online shipping estimates following last week’s pre-orders. As a result, Kuo has increased its forecast for the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro to 70-75 million units. According to Kuo, there’s strong demand for the Midnight Green colour for the iPhone 11 Pro/11 Pro Max, and green as well as purple for the iPhone 11.

Apple launched the new iPhone 11 lineup at its fall event last week. There are three iPhones in total: the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. Out of the three, the iPhone 11 is pitched as the “affordable” flagship. The iPhone 11 is priced at Rs 64,900 in India. The iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max will start at Rs Rs 99,900 and Rs 109,900, respectively. All three iPhones will go on sale in India starting September 27.