Apple iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max full specifications, price leaked ahead of Sept 10 launch

Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max will be unveiled at an event on September 10. Ahead of the official debut, full specifications of the iPhone 11 series have been leaked by MyDrivers, including image renders and prices. The three new iPhone models will have rear cameras aligned in a square setup on the top left, a major design change from the previous-generation iPhone.

The front will largely remain the same, complete with a rectangular notch. In addition, the report added that Apple will bundle an 18W power adapter in the box with the iPhone 11 series. Of course, the information needs to be taken with a pinch of salt as there is no official confirmation.

Apple iPhone 11: Expected price, full specifications

Apple iPhone 11, which will succeed last year’s iPhone XR, will come in two new colour options – purple, green. The display will remain the same at 6.1-inches of LCD quality and resolution of 1792×828 pixels. The iPhone 11 will be the most affordable of the 2019 line-up and price will start at $749 in the US. It will sport a glass back design.

All three phones will be powered by Apple’s new A13 chip. Apple iPhone XR will come with 4GB RAM along with 64GB/256GB/512GB storage options. The battery in iPhone 11 will be a bigger 3,110 mAh one, compared to iPhone XR’s 2,942 mAh battery. The entry-level phone will not support Apple Pencil or 3D Touch.

The front camera will be 12MP, which will support an improved Face ID to enable unlocking at wider angles. Apple iPhone XR will sport two 12MP cameras at the back. Other features include Wi-Fi 6 and reverse wireless charging.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro: Expected price, full specifications

The display on iPhone 11 Pro will be the same as iPhone XS, which is 5.8-inches OLED with a resolution of 2436×1125 pixels. It will be available in a new frost glass design, which will be different from the iPhone 11’s glass design. Of course, we will wait for an official launch to know more. The price is expected to start at $999.

There will also be new and improved Face ID, as well as, A13 processor. Apple iPhone 11 Pro will not support 3D Touch either, but Apple Pencil will be supported. The phone will have 6GB RAM coupled with 128GB/256GB/512GB storage options. The iPhone 11 Pro will be backed by a 3,190 mAh battery with support for reverse wireless charging.

In comparison, iPhone XS has a 2,658 mAh battery. Just like iPhone 11, there will be support for Wi-Fi 6 and selfie camera will be a 12MP one. However, the phone will be more premium with three 12MP back cameras, a standard sensor, an ultra-wide camera, and a third telephoto lens.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max: Expected price, full specifications

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max specifications remain the more or less the same as iPhone 11 Pro, except for the display size and resolution, battery, and price. Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max will feature a 6.5-inch OLED screen with a resolution of 2688×1242 pixels, same as last year’s iPhone XS Max. The price will strart at $1099 in the US. The battery is said to be 3,500mAh.