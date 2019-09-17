Apple iPad Pro to sport triple cameras, hints new leak

Apple after the launch of its iPhone 11 series, now seems hard on work readying its next-gen iPad Pro devices. According to a new leak by Sonny Dickson, the upcoming iPad Pro will include a triple camera setup similar to the one we just saw on the iPhone 11 Pro.

Advertising

Apple is expected to launch the new iPad Pro at its upcoming October event. The device images leaked by Sonny Dickson is reportedly a “final design mockup.”

To recall, Apple’scurrent gen iPad Pro uses the camera system we got to see in the last year’s iPhone XR. According to media reports, the upcoming iPad Pro’s triple camera module will allow users to shoot high-quality 4K videos and edit them directly on the device.

The mockup device seen in the leaked images doesn’t feature the glass cover found on the iPhone 11 Pro. However, Dickson states that this could be changed by the time the device launches.

Advertising

Also Read: Apple iPhone 11, OnePlus 7T, Realme XT: Top phones to buy in India in September

As of now, we don’t know much about the upcoming iPad Pro refresh. However, according to an earlier report by Bloomberg, both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch variants will get similar upgrades to the iPhones, gaining upgraded cameras and faster processors.

The new iPad Pro is also expected to be powered by the company’s latest A13 Bionic chipset. Apple claims that the A13 Bionic is the fastest mobile processor and GPU currently available in the market.