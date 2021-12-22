Apple iPad Pro 2022 leaks indicate new design

Reports indicate that Apple might update its iPad Pro design next year. A set of leaked renders from the Chinese website, MyDrivers reveal changes in overall appearance and a display notch.

According to the renders, iPad Pro 2022 is expected to feature a similar design as the iPhone 13, with a triple camera setup, slimmer bezels, and a display notch for the selfie camera.

The dual-layer OLED screen will maintain its 120Hz refresh rate, but will receive a significant increase in brightness and durability (OLED burning). Apple is also expected to replace the aluminium back panel with titanium alloy, which is stronger and provides scratch and corrosion resistance.

The report suggests that the iPad Pro 2022’s rear camera could come equipped with a LiDAR sensor, allowing for a better augmented reality experience, albeit there is no word on the actual camera specifications. The device is expected to launch in two sizes – 11-inch and 12.9-inch, where the company will switch the LCD panel of the former with a miniLED display.

The new iPad Pro could run on the latest M2 chipset and feature storage sizes up to 2TB. Apple is also said to be testing a MagSafe-like wireless charging system that would allow the iPad Pro to charge other devices.

Meanwhile, in a Bloomberg newsletter, Mark Gurman also noted that Apple could compete with Amazon by introducing a larger, 15-inch iPad. The device could serve as a tablet as well as a smart home display, positioned to work with speakers from the brand. However, at the moment it is not clear if Apple does plan to introduce a bigger iPad. The newsletter indicates Apple is testing bigger screen sizes ranging from 14 to 16-inches but that’s no guarantee that a bigger iPad will eventually make its way to customers.