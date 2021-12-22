scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, December 22, 2021
MUST READ

Apple iPad Pro 2022 leaks indicate new design

iPad Pro 2022 could feature a triple camera setup, narrow bezels, and a display notch, according to leaked renders.

By: Tech Desk | Navi Mumbai |
December 22, 2021 2:18:32 pm
Apple iPad Pro 2022 leaks indicate new design. (Image credit: MyDrivers - render)

Reports indicate that Apple might update its iPad Pro design next year. A set of leaked renders from the Chinese website, MyDrivers reveal changes in overall appearance and a display notch.

According to the renders, iPad Pro 2022 is expected to feature a similar design as the iPhone 13, with a triple camera setup, slimmer bezels, and a display notch for the selfie camera.

The dual-layer OLED screen will maintain its 120Hz refresh rate, but will receive a significant increase in brightness and durability (OLED burning). Apple is also expected to replace the aluminium back panel with titanium alloy, which is stronger and provides scratch and corrosion resistance.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The report suggests that the iPad Pro 2022’s rear camera could come equipped with a LiDAR sensor, allowing for a better augmented reality experience, albeit there is no word on the actual camera specifications. The device is expected to launch in two sizes – 11-inch and 12.9-inch, where the company will switch the LCD panel of the former with a miniLED display.

Also Read: |From iPhone 13 to polishing cloth, every product Apple introduced in 2021

The new iPad Pro could run on the latest M2 chipset and feature storage sizes up to 2TB. Apple is also said to be testing a MagSafe-like wireless charging system that would allow the iPad Pro to charge other devices.

Meanwhile, in a Bloomberg newsletter, Mark Gurman also noted that Apple could compete with Amazon by introducing a larger, 15-inch iPad. The device could serve as a tablet as well as a smart home display, positioned to work with speakers from the brand. However, at the moment it is not clear if Apple does plan to introduce a bigger iPad. The newsletter indicates Apple is testing bigger screen sizes ranging from 14 to 16-inches but that’s no guarantee that a bigger iPad will eventually make its way to customers.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Dec 22: Latest News

Advertisement