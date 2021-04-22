Apple iPad Pro 2021 vs iPad Pro 2020: Here’s which one to buy

Check out our head-to-head between the new iPad Pro and its 2020 counterpart to check which one is for you. (Image Source: Apple)

The new iPad Pro 2021 has been launched and in typical iPad fashion, it comes with a number of improvements, from the new, more powerful M1 chip to the Mini-LED display on the 12.9-inch variant and more. However, if you bought the iPad Pro last year, is it a good idea to upgrade right now? Here’s a head-to-head comparison to help you out.

iPad Pro 2021 vs iPad Pro 2020: Design

Both the iPad Pro 2020 and 2021 variants look very similar and come with an aluminium build and either silver or space grey colours. However, the iPad Pro 2021 variant includes some new changes that may not quickly be visible to the eye but are important.

The USB-C port on the new iPad supports Thunderbolt and USB 4 connectivity, enabling users to connect an external display at up to 6K resolution. Users will also be able to connect other Thunderbolt accessories including high-speed storage.

Besides that, both the iPads are virtually the same, with the same two size variants (11-inch and 12.9-inch). However, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 is slightly thicker than its older variant (6.4mm vs 5.89mm).

iPad Pro 2021 vs iPad Pro 2020: Display

The iPad Pro 2020 features an IPS LCD panel with a resolution of either 2,388×1,668 on the 11-inch variant or 2,732×2,048 on the 12.9-inch variant. The display has 1.8 per cent reflectivity and reaches a brightness of up to 600 nits. There is also P3 Wide Colour, True Tone and Apple’s ProMotion for crisp colour reproduction and smooth video.

The iPad 2021 features the same resolution panel on both size variants. However, the larger 12.9-inch variant now features a Mini-LED panel instead of an IPS LCD panel. This allows the larger iPad Pro to deliver a much better contrast ratio (one million to one), and even a higher peak brightness of up to 1,600 nits. The new mini-LED panel features 10,000 tiny LEDs (compared to just 72 on the older iPad Pro) with over 2,500 local dimming zones. Read more about Mini LEDs in the link below.

iPad Pro 2021 vs iPad Pro 2020: Specifications, features and battery life

The iPad Pro 2020 features the A12Z Bionic chipset with a neural engine and M12 motion coprocessor. This allows the older tablet to support the second-generation Apple Pencil and the Magic Keyboard 2020.

The iPad Pro 2021, however, features the new M1 processor, the same one that powers the new MacBook Pro, MacBook Air and Mac Mini. The new eight-core processor and eight-core GPU offer two times faster storage access and up to 50 per cent CPU performance along with 40 per cent faster graphics than the iPad Pro 2020.

Besides this, the new iPad Pro variants also come with 5G, with support for mmWave in the US. This lets the new tablets get faster data speeds than the older iPad Pad that is limited to 4G.

Speaking of battery life, the iPad Pro 2020 claims a battery life of up to 10 hours on a single charge. The new iPad Pro 2021 also claims to have the same battery life.

iPad Pro 2021 vs iPad Pro 2020: Camera

The iPad Pro 2020 features a main 12MP dual-pixel camera on the back coupled with a secondary 10MP ultra-wide camera and a 3D ToF LiDAR scanner that can measure depth with high accuracy. The newer iPad Pro 2021 uses the same camera setup on the back, but there’s a new camera setup on the front that opens some neat video calling possibilities.

The iPad Pro 2021 features a new 12MP ultra-wide front camera with a 122-degree FOV (Field of view). This camera zooms into the user during video calls and uses the wider FOV to intelligently pan around the room in case the user is moving around. Further, the camera also automatically readjusts its frame when a second subject enters its wide field of view, making sure both subjects are visible in the video call at all times, all without requiring the user’s interference. Apple calls this feature ‘Center Stage’.

Beyond this, the new iPad Pros also utilise the processing prowess of the new M1 chip to deliver better low light performance.

iPad Pro 2021 vs iPad Pro 2020: Pricing and availability

The 11-inch iPad Pro 2020 is available in India starting at Rs 71,900 for the 128GB Wi-Fi only variant. Meanwhile, the Wi-Fi+ cellular variant is priced at Rs 85,900. The 12.9-inch variant is priced at Rs 89,900 for the Wi-Fi edition and Rs 1,03,900 for the Wi-Fi + cellular variant.

Meanwhile, the new iPad Pro 2021 starts at Rs 71,900 for the Wi-Fi model and Rs 85,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. Meanwhile the 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at Rs 99,900 for the Wi-Fi model and Rs 1,13,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model.