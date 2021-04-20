Apple iPad Pro 2021 launched with M1 chip, Mini-LED display panel; Check details

Apple launched the new iPad Pro 2021 at the Apple Spring Loaded event alongside the new iMac and other products. The new tablet will be equipped with a new M1 chip and will feature a Mini-LED screen. The new iPad Pro will also support mmWave 5G networks. Here are all the details on the new iPad Pro including specifications, price, features and more.

Apple iPad Pro 2021: What’s new?

The new Apple iPad Pro uses the M1 system-on-a-chip that allows the new iPad Pro 2021 to be thinner and lighter than ever. The new iPad Pro delivers a 50 per cent jump over the performance of the previous iPad Pro. This allows the iPad Pro to blaze through editing photos and videos. The 8-core GPU on the new iPad delivers a 40 per cent faster performance than the previous generation.

The new iPad also supports the latest game which Apple claims can be played at console-quality graphics, along with support for game controllers. The battery life of the new iPad Pro is also improved. Apple is also releasing a new 2TB variant of the Apple iPad Pro 2021. The tablet will also feature a Thunderbolt 4 port with USB 4 support as well.

5G support, new cameras and more

The iPad Pro 2021 also supports 5G, allowing users to be creative and productive wherever they are. The US variant of the new iPad Pro will also support mmWave 5G supporting even faster data speeds.

The new Apple iPad Pro also features a new camera setup equipped with a LIDAR scanner and a new 12MP ultrawide camera specially designed for the iPad. The new camera sensor enables a feature called centre stage, allowing the iPad Pro to track users in front of it and pan automatically, even including other people using machine learning.

New Mini-LED display

The new Apple iPad Pro also feature a Mini-LED display, allowing better contrast ratios on the 12.9-inch variant. There are 10,000 mini LEDs divided into 2500 local zones that allow local dimming, even in a design this small. This also helps the iPad Pro save up on battery and deliver an all-day battery life.

The Apple iPad Pro also supports Apple Pencil and the magic keyboard with an integrated trackpad and floating design, now also available in a new white colour.

Price and availability

The Apple iPad Pro will be priced starting at $799 for the 11-inch model, while the 12.9-inch model starts at $1,099. The tablets will be available from the second half of May 2021.

More updates will be added to this story as and when they are available.