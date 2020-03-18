Apple announces new iPad Pro with 3D depth camera, trackpad support

Apple’s high-end iPad Pro is made for AR experiences. Apple’s high-end iPad Pro is made for AR experiences.

Apple has announced a new iPad Pro model, featuring a camera that can scan 3D objects. The company also announced a new Magic Keyboard featuring a trackpad for the first time. The iPad Pro will ship in two sizes, including an 11-inch model and a 12.9-inch model, in the coming weeks. The 11-inch iPad Pro will start at Rs 71900, while the 12.9-inch model will start at Rs 89900.

For the first time, the iPad Pro features a lidar scanner that measures the distance to objects in a room. The company says the new Lidar scanner pushes augmented reality to a whole new level on an iPad. This Lidar scanner is additional to two cameras, a wide-angle lens that captures in 4K and an ultra-wide-angle lens with zoom capability. Apple is expected to use the same camera setup in the iPhone 12.

Perhaps the highlight of the new iPad Pro is the optional keyboard with a trackpad, which can be used as a cursor, as seen on a MacBook Air or any other Windows laptop. Apple says a software update will be rolled out on March 24 for the trackpad support.

As far as the hardware is concerned, Apple is using the the “A12Z Bionic Chip.” The chipset features eight cores in the GPU. Apple claims the iPad Pro’s battery will last 10 hours. The iPad Pro also supports 4G LTE but 5G is missing.

