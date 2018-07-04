Apple iPad Pro (2018) with FaceID leaks in iOS 12 development build

The next-generation iPad Pro could come with FaceID and Animoji support. (Image of iPad Pro for representation) The next-generation iPad Pro could come with FaceID and Animoji support. (Image of iPad Pro for representation)

The next-generation iPad Pro could come with FaceID and Animoji support. The well-known developer Steve Troughton-Smith has discovered new evidence in iOS 12 that Apple is on the brink of launching an iPad Pro with FaceID.

The developer uncovered an iPad version of AvatarKit in the latest version of mobile operating system. As of now, only iPhone X firmware has included AvatarKit framework, which requires a TrueDepth camera to perform face tracking. It strongly suggests that the next iPad Pro model will feature minimum bezels and FaceID – and yes, no home button.

Word on the street is that Apple is developing a high-end iPad Pro that will take several design cues from the iPhone X. According to a report from Bloomberg, the device will likely come with slimmer edges, a faster processor, a custom-built GPU, and built-in support for FaceID. Taiwanese site Economic News Daily claims Apple will launch the new iPad Pro with a display size of 11-inches that would replace the existing model.

New in iOS 12: AvatarKit comes to iPad. Still requires a TrueDepth camera to do face tracking, though, i.e. an iPad with Face ID pic.twitter.com/9TvP2vsP6X — Steve Troughton-Smith (@stroughtonsmith) July 3, 2018

Also read: Apple releases first iOS 12 public beta for compatible iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch models

Speaking of its release, Apple iPad Pro 2018 is expected to be announced at Apple’s fall event in September, alongside the iPhone 9 and iPhone X Plus. TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently revealed that the iPad Pro 2018 will be announced sometime in the third-quarter of 2018. Apple refreshed the iPad Pro lineup at the annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) last year.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd