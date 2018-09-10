iPad Pro 2018 with Face ID: What to expect from Apple’s next-gen tablet

Apple is said to announce two new iPad Pros on Wednesday — one with a 12.9-inch display and the other with an 11-inch screen. (Image of iPad Pro 10.5 for representation) Apple is said to announce two new iPad Pros on Wednesday — one with a 12.9-inch display and the other with an 11-inch screen. (Image of iPad Pro 10.5 for representation)

On Wednesday, September 12, Apple will hold its annual event at the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park campus. We don’t know what exactly the company has planned – but according to leaks- three new iPhones (iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Plus, and iPhone Xc) are expected to be announced alongside two new iPad Pro models.

While the Tim Cook-led company did launch new $329 iPad with Apple Pencil support in March, surprisingly there was no mention of iPad Pros at education-themed event in Chicago. Now, we are hearing that Apple will likely announce two iPad Pro models on Wednesday, including an all-new 11-inch tablet and a refreshed version of existing 12.9-inch variant. Both tablets are rumoured to ditch Touch ID and the home button in favor of FaceID. Apple will also likely update the iPad Pros with faster processor, but else is unknown about the tablets.

Here’s everything we know so far about the 2018 iPro Pro.

New iPad Pros to have tiny bezels

The next-generation iPad Pro could a look like the iPhone X, shrinking down the bezels further and losing the home button. Popular mobile leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer, better known as @Onleaks on Twitter, recently shared a CAD drawing of the back and front of the next-generation iPad Pro. The render depicts an iPad Pro with edge-to-edge display with minimal bezels and no home button. There’s also no headphone jack, and there appears to be a mystery button below the volume keys that’s purpose is unknown at the moment. It’s worth nothing that the authenticity of the design showed off is unclear. Hemmerstoffer himself noted that he “can’t confirm this one is 100 per cent true.”

Sooo… I can’t confirm this one is 100% accurate but… This might be our very first look at the new 12.9″ iPad Pro (360° video + official looking 5K renders + dimensions), on behalf of @mysmartprice -> https://t.co/QJ01AhAXS5 pic.twitter.com/C3wLE9rn0A — Steve H. (@OnLeaks) September 3, 2018

This might not be the first time we have heard that a new iPad Pro would feature smaller bezels than previous iterations. Last month, 9to5Mac discovered a code inside Apple’s iOS 12 that revealed that the company will remove the home button from the iPad Pro, as it did with the iPhone X. Notorious Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has already suggested that the iPad Pro will come with thin bezels and no home button. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has also reported that Apple might launch two new iPad Pro models, without the home button.

Also read: Apple iPad Pro 10.5 inch review: Can this replace the laptop?

New iPad Pros to feature Face ID

Will the next iPad Pro have Face ID? Probably yes. The new iPad Pro models will have the design language similar to the iPhone X, with thin bezels all around and Face ID in place of a home button. Although the iPad can be used either in a vertical or horizontal orientation, Face ID will reportedly work on the device when held in portrait mode.

Also read: Here’s why a 6.5-inch Apple iPhone Xs Plus won’t be a surprise on September 12

New iPad Pros to ship this fall

While the date has not been confirmed, Ming-Chi Kuo says new iPad Pros should ship this fall. At the moment, Apple has only confirmed a September 12 launch in Cupertino, California. We can expect the new iPad Pros to ship sometime in October.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd