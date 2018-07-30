Apple iPad Pro 2018: Everything we know so far

Apple iPad Pro 2018 expected to feature slimmer bezel display and ditch 3.5mm headphone jack (Image of Apple iPad 9.7-inch model for representation) Apple iPad Pro 2018 expected to feature slimmer bezel display and ditch 3.5mm headphone jack (Image of Apple iPad 9.7-inch model for representation)

Apple is widely anticipated to bring slim-bezel 2018 iPad Pro models this year. While the company trimmed the bezels around the 10.5-inch iPad Pro last year, this time the next generation iPad models are said to carry a similar design as the iPhone X. Reports further suggest that the 2018 iPad Pro may ship with Face ID and ditch the home button. Here’s what we know about Apple’s upcoming iPad Pro lineup for this year-

Apple iPad Pro 2018: Design

According to a report from Japanese supply chain, Macotakara (via 9to5Mac), Apple could likely revamp its new iPad Pro lineup by shrinking the bezels and ditching the home button, As per the report, the new 10.5-inch iPad Pro will measure in at 247.5mm tall, 178.7mm wide and 6mm thick. Meanwhile, the 12.9-inch model is said to be trimmed down to 280mm tall, 215mm wide and 6.4mm thick. The 2018 iPad Pro will likely feature a design similar to the iPhone X.

The report further cites that Apple could replace the Smart Connector on the upcoming iPad Pro models to the ‘lowest rear side close to the Lightning Connector.’ The Cupertino tech company is reportedly planning to ditch 3.5mm headphone jack much like it did with the recent iPhones. A leaked schematic posted by @OnLeaks shows a ‘mysterious connector’ on the rear side of the supposed iPad device which is seen placed above the Lightning port.

Apple iPad Pro 2018: Display

The current Apple iPad Pro models are available in 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch screen size. Bloomberg report suggests that the next-gen iPad Pro model will feature similar screen size but with slimmer bezels. The report citing anonymous sources said that the upcoming iPad Pro will ditch home button and sport Face ID technology. Apple analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo cited that the next iPad Pro models will have a Face ID experience “consistent with the iPhone X.” Hints of Apple reportedly working on ‘horizontal Face ID’ for the iPad Pro were found in iOS 12.

Also Read: Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro to come with FaceID, no headphone jack, says report

Apple iPad Pro 2018: Processing hardware

The current iPad Pro models run Apple’s A10X Fusion chip and come in three storage options- 64GB, 256GB and 512GB. The next-gen iPad Pro models are expected to run the powerful octa-core A11X Bionic CPU and embedded M11 coprocessor. The upcoming iPad Pros are also tipped to include more storage as compared to the previous iteration. Reports suggest that the 2018 iPad Pro lineup could support Animoji similar to what we have seen on the iPhone X.

Apple iPad Pro 2018: New Apple Pencil

Apple is widely speculated to update the Pencil stylus with the 2018 iPad Pro lineup. Bloomberg citing anonymous sources said that the new version could come with a whole new package of software features and tools.

Apple iPad Pro 2018: Release date

Apple has not shared any detail as when the company will unveil the next-generation iPad Pro models. However, reports suggest that the company could introduce 2018 iPad Pros in September. Reports speculate that Apple might announce its ‘latest iPhone hardware’ as well this fall.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd