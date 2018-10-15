Apple iPad Pro 2018 may not feature a 3.5mm headphone jack: Report

Apple iPad Pro (2018) has been spotted online through a series of hands-on images. (Image credit: Ben Geskin/Twitter)

Apple iPad Pro (2018) has been spotted online in a series of hands-on images. The upcoming tablet was revealed by tipster Ben Geskin, which reveals a full-screen design, and no home button. iPad Pro (2018) is expected to be launched with 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch displays like its predecessor.

Through the leaked image uploaded by Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1), one can spot minimal bezels all around the display. Interestingly, the 2018 iPad Pro is rumoured to ditch the home button as well. Instead, the refreshed lineup will embrace Apple’s Face ID that will work only in a vertical direction. While the specifications weren’t included with the leaked image, it is likely that the 2018 iPad Pro will also lack a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Evidence regarding the same is also proven an image of the upcoming iPad within a protective case, that shows off the volume rockers as well as the power button. In addition, rumours speculate that next-generation iPad would ditch the conventional Lightning port, and go with a type-C USB port instead. Previous leaks have also shown that the Smart Connector will be located above the iPad’s charging port.

Also, a report from UberGizmo states that Apple has no plans to upgrade the display resolution for either iPad. If the report turns out to be true, the iPad Pro (2018) lineup will continue to have the same display quality, rather than switching to a 4K/QHD compliant screen.

