Apple’s iPad Pro 12.9-inch to come with Type-C USB, not Lightning Port: Report

Apple’s iPad Pro 12.9-inch for 2018 will come with a Type-C USB port for charging like the new MacBook, MacBook Pro series. Apple will do away with the regular Lightning port, which is present on iPhones, according to a new report by noted analyst Ming Chi Kuo.

According to MacRumours, which accessed Kuo’s note to investors, Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro models will have an 18W power adapter. The note says Apple will replace “Lightning with a USB-C interface and bundling with a new unibody design 18W power adapter, which cancels the removable plug design…”

He also adds that the 2018 iPhone Xs series will continue with a “lightning connector”, and not the USB-C port, which was also being rumoured. Apple’s new iPad Pro will also likely come with Face ID on the front and a display with thinner bezels on the side, according to reports.

Bloomberg has also reported that Apple might launch two new iPad Pro models, without the home button. A new 11-inch iPad could also be on the cards, and the new devices will support the A12 chipset, which will also power the iPhone Xs series.

The newer iPads will have a design language similar to the iPhone X with shrinking bezels. The home button on the front of the iPad will also be gone. Earlier Twitter user @Onleaks had shared a CAD drawing of the back and front of the next-generation iPad Pro, which shows the edge-to-edge display.

Apple iPad Pro will launch along with the iPhone Xs, iPhone Xr or the 6.1-inch variant of iPhone, iPhone Xs Plus. A new Apple Watch Series 4 is also expected at the event.

