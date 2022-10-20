Apple iPad price hike: How much each iPad model costs now

Apple recently launched new iPads globally including the new M2-powered iPad Pro variants as well as the new iPad 10th Gen. With the new tablets and the accessories that come with them, the brand has also hiked the price of previous generation iPads across the series.

WIth the hikes, here is a quick look at the pricing of all the various iPad models and storage variants.

iPad 2022 and iPad 2021

The classic iPad is currently selling in the 10th and 9th generations. The iPad 10th Gen which launched recently is priced at Rs 44,900 (64GB) and Rs 59,900 (256GB) for the WiFi variants. The cellular 5G variants of the tablet cost Rs 59,900 (64GB) and Rs 74,900 (256GB).

Meanwhile the iPad 9th Gen is also available, but at an increased price now. The tablet costs Rs 33,900 (64GB) and Rs 48,900 (256GB) for the WiFi variants. Meanwhile, the cellular 4G variants now cost Rs 46,900 (64GB) and Rs 61,900 (256GB).

iPad mini

The iPad mini offers a more compact but also more powerful option for those looking for extra performance out of a compact design. The A15 Bionic powered tablet is available for Rs 49,900 (64GB) and Rs 64,900 (256GB). Meanwhile, the cellular 5G variants come in at Rs 64,900 (64GB) and Rs 79,900 (256GB) respectively.

iPad Air

The new iPad Air is powered by Apple’s in-house M1 chip. The tablet is priced at Rs 59,900 (64GB) and Rs 74,900 (256GB) for the WiFi variants. Meanwhile, the cellular 5G variants are priced at Rs 74,900 (64GB) and Rs 89,900 (256GB).

iPad Pro 11-inch

The iPad Pro 11-inch and 12.9-inch are both powered by Apple’s new M2 chipset, but apart from a difference in size, the smaller 11-inch variant also lacks a mini-LED display panel that offers better colours and contrast levels.

The 11-inch iPad Pro WiFi variants are priced at Rs 81,900 (128GB), Rs 91,900 (256GB), Rs 1,11,900 (512GB), Rs 1,51,900 (1TB) and Rs 1,91,900 (2TB).

The cellular 5G variants of the 11-inch iPad Pro are priced at Rs 96,900 (128GB), Rs 1,06,900 (256GB), Rs 1,26,900 (512GB), Rs 1,66,900 (1TB) and Rs 2,06,900 (2TB).

iPad Pro 12-inch

The larger 12.9-inch iPad Pro is the most powerful in the entire iPad series. It is also powered by the M2 chipset and comes with a mini-LED display panel along with 120Hz ProMotion.

The iPad Pro 12.9-inch WiFi is priced at Rs 1,12,900 (128GB), Rs 1,22,900 (256GB), Rs 1,42,900 (512GB), Rs 1,82,900 (1TB) and Rs 2,22,900 (2TB).

The cellular 5G variant is priced at Rs 1,27,900 (128GB), Rs 1,37,900 (256GB), Rs 1,57,900 (512GB), Rs 1,97,900 (1TB) and Rs 2,37,900 (2TB).