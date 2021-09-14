Apple iPad mini renders point to support for full size Apple Pencil design tweaks

Apple is set to host its next launch event today at 10.30 pm IST, where the company will launch its next-generation iPhone 13 series and other devices. While Apple is not expected to showcase its sixth-generation iPad mini at the event, we now know more about what the device could offer when it launches as per alleged images and reports.

As per images that were shared by a user on Twitter(“Majin Bu”) and first reported by MacRumors, the next-generation iPad mini will feature volume buttons on the top side of the device to accommodate a full-size Apple Pencil. If this turns out to be true, the new iPad would be the first in the device’s history to feature the volume buttons on the right side of the device.

The images depict the iPad to feature an all-screen design with slim bezels and no home button, a Touch ID fingerprint scanner embedded within the power button. The rear of the tablet seems to sport a single camera, a microphone, and an LED flash.

As per a previous report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the updated iPad Mini will see the “biggest redesign” for Apple’s small tablet since the first model made its debut in 2012.

While key details are missing, Gurman previously claimed that Apple would get rid of the home button and launch the device with modern aesthetics, including slimmer bezels. Earlier, tipster Jon Prosser claimed that the so-called iPad mini 6 would have an iPad Pro-inspired edge-to-edge display. The iPad mini 6 will reportedly be available in five colours including Space Gray, Silver, Rose Gold, Gold, and Sky Blue.

The next-generation iPad is expected to cost around the same as previous-generation models as per a report by phoneArena. The standard 64GB variant with Wi-Fi connectivity is expected to launch at $399 while the 256GB variant may be priced at $549. Similarly, the 64GB and 256GB Cellular models are rumored to land at $529 and $679 respectively.