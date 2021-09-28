Apple iPad mini owners report ‘jelly scrolling’ display refresh issue

The new iPads mini was released last week and some users quickly found a small problem with the device. It’s being reported that the tablet seems to have an issue that causes its screen to look wobbly while scrolling.

While the iPad mini’s jelly screen may not be an major issue for many users, the source of the bug seems to be noticeable when scrolling. Different parts of the screen scroll at different speeds, which can cause images and text to appear as if it’s wobbling or bouncing.

New iPad mini users reportedly reached out to 9to5Mac and the Verge’s Dieter Bohn, who has posted a slow-mo video of the bug on Twitter. Apple is yet to acknowledge the issue.

Haven’t seen if anybody else reported this but I see when scrolling in portrait mode with a lot of text on the screen there is a small amount of jelly scroll, where one side moves faster than the other. It’s subtle enough that it’s hard for me to film it, but it’s there. — Dieter Bohn (@backlon) September 22, 2021

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

In other news, various users have also spotted a bug on the Apple iPhone 13 series. Some users from around the globe have noticed that the “Unlock with Apple Watch” feature is not working in the latest iPhones as per a report by 9to5mac.

Apple’s Unlock with Apple Watch was launched earlier this year, as an additional method to unlock an iPhone with a paired Apple Watch. The issue has now been addressed by Apple on its official support website.

Apple recommends iPhone 13 owners to toggle off the “Unlock with Apple Watch” feature and use their passcode instead to unlock the phone until the company releases the update to fix the bug. Users can turn off the Unlock with Apple Watch feature by visiting Settings > Face ID & Passcode.