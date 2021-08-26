These iPad mini 6 concept renders hint at new design, Touch ID built into the power button

Apple is expected to launch a new edition of the iPad Mini next month alongside the new iPhone series and an expected new Apple Watch. The new tablet is expected to sport a new design and a set of new renders by Michael Ma via Behance now hint at what to expect from the new aesthetics.

The new renders showcase multiple colour variants and various angles. Here’s all that we can spot in the new renders.

The new iPad Mini, as per the leaks, will feature an 8.4-inch Liquid Retina display. The renders also show a thick uniform bezel across all sides. Support for the third-generation Apple Pencil is also included. The pencil will also be able to stick to the tablet magnetically.

Support for the third-generation Apple Pencil is also included. (Image Source: Behance/ Michael Ma)iPad MiniiPad MiniiPad MiniiPad Mini Support for the third-generation Apple Pencil is also included. (Image Source: Behance/ Michael Ma)iPad MiniiPad MiniiPad MiniiPad Mini

The iPad Mini will include a fingerprint sensor coupled with the power button which is placed on the top. The Touch ID enabled button will let users quickly unlock the device as well as make online purchases at the touch of a button.

The renders also display a speaker grille at the bottom edge of the iPad Mini 6. A center-aligned USB Type-C port is also there on the bottom. The back panel of the tablet features a single camera for photography.

The iPad Mini will include a fingerprint sensor coupled with the power button which is placed on the top. (Image Source: Behance/ Michael Ma) The iPad Mini will include a fingerprint sensor coupled with the power button which is placed on the top. (Image Source: Behance/ Michael Ma)

Under the hood, the iPad Mini is expected to be powered by the Apple A14 Bionic processor. The device is powered by the iPadOS platform and the device comes in multiple storage options – 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB. The multiple colours in the renders reveal a Silver, Space Gray, Rose Gold, Green, and a Sky Blue variant.

Note that the renders are not official images, and that we should take them with a grain of salt. More details on a possible refresh for the iPad Mini should be available in the near future, as the upcoming Apple event is likely to happen this September.