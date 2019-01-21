Apple iPad Mini 5, entry-level iPad could launch in early 2019: Report

Taiwanese publication Digitimes claims that Apple is believed to launch the iPad Mini 5 and an entry-level iPad in the first half of 2019. Citing two touch panel manufacturers in Asia, the publication writes, “Apple reportedly plans to launch two entry-level tablets in the first half of 2019, including a fifth-generation iPad mini and another entry-level iPad model.”

The report doesn’t tell much about what kind of upgrades the iPad Mini 5 will have, but reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said last year that he believes it would feature an upgraded processor and a lower-cost panel. Apple hasn’t updated the iPad Mini in a while now; the iPad Mini 4 was launched back in 2015. In fact, you can still buy the 7.9-inch iPad Mini 4 at a slightly higher price compared to last year’s entry-level iPad.

Later last month, a case for the iPad Mini 5 leaked, revealing that the mini tablet will heavily mimic the 2018 iPad Pro, including support for Apple’s smart connector. However, it’s been suggested that the design may be of an unreleased prototype.

Digitimes is also reporting that Apple will likely launch the 2019 iPad in early 2019. The entry-level iPad usually gets an update in March or April, so expect Apple to launch a new iPad at a competitive price during the same time frame. The current-generation iPad retails for about Rs 26,000 in India.

In December, China Times, citing supply sources, said that Apple planned to launch the iPad Mini 5 and an entry-level iPad sometime in 2019.