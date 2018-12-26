Apple iPad Mini 5 case leaked, shows off the design

A purported case for the iPad Mini 5 has been leaked by SlashLeaks on Twitter. The leaked case for the mini iPad gives us a sneak peek into the upcoming tablet’s design language.

The case features a cut-out for the camera which hints that the mini iPad could get the LED Flash. Plus, there’s also a small hole for a microphone at the back of the tablet. A cut-out at the top, near the edge, of the tablet, reveals a headphone jack. SlashLeak further claims the case is based on an older prototype and thus may not be representative of the final design language.

The successor to the iPad Mini has been in the making for a long time. Just last week, a China Times report claimed that Apple will launch the iPad Mini 5 in early 2019. The Cupertino company hasn’t updated its iPad Mini since 2015, when it first released the iPad Mini 4. The iPad Mini 4 currently sells for Rs 35,990 for the model with 128GB storage.

In October, TF Securities’ Ming Chi-Kuo said that the new Mini iPad is in the works. According to the analyst, the iPad Mini 5 will feature upgraded specifications and a lower-cost screen. Expect the fifth-generation iPad Mini or iPad Mini 5 to launch sometime time in the first half of 2019. Speculation is rife that Apple might also launch a 10-inch iPad with thin bezels. That model may replace the sixth-generation 9.7-inch iPad released in March, which currently retails for about Rs 26,000 for the base model.