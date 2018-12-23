Apple could launch iPad Mini 5, 10-inch iPad in 2019: Report

Apple is planning to launch the iPad Mini 5 and a new 10-inch iPad in the first half of 2019, according to a report from China Times. The iPad Mini 5 will replace the existing iPad Mini 4, whereas the new 10-inch iPad will replace the current-generation 9.7-inch iPad. It’s being said that the two new iPads will boost sales of tablets.

The report says the iPad Mini 5 could be launched in the first half of 2019, with mass production expected to start by end of this month. Details are thin at the moment, but we do know that it will a low-end device. The iPad Mini has not received a major update since 2015. The current-generation iPad Mini 4 is still available in the market, currently sells for Rs 34,900 with 128GB storage. So yes, the iPad Mini is long overdue for an update.

Meanwhile, Apple is also working on the 10-inch iPad. The existing model comes with a 9.7-inch screen, but the report says the model will flaunt a 10-inch screen. Apparently, it will feature a thinner frame and is expected to launch in the second half of 2019. It’s likely that the 2019 iPad may support Apple Pencil 2, apart from performance upgrades. It should cost the same as the current-generation 9.7-inch iPad, which can be purchased at Rs 26, 320 for the base model.

The same report also mentions that Apple will be looking to reduce costs on the 2019 iPad by changing manufacturers and moving to cheaper South Korean LED displays. There is no confirmation on this so far, so just take everything with a pinch of salt for the time being.