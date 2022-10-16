Apple to introduce M2 iPad soon, working on iPad docking accessory: Report

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg recently reported in his “Power On” newsletter that Apple’s M2 iPads will arrive in a “matter of few days.” Gurman also reports that Apple is looking to push the iPad into the home space with a docking accessory that comes with a speaker.

Apple’s 11-inch and 12.9-inch M2 iPads are reportedly code-named J617 and J620 respectively and will come with the same M2 processor that the new MacBook Air came with. They will come with the same flat-edge design form of the iPad Pro model from last year. According to Gurman, Apple will not hold an event to release the M2-powered iPads.

The company is also reportedly working on an entry-level tablet with a USB-C port, also with a design similar to the iPad Pro. Unlike the Pro models, the budget iPad is expected to come with the same A14 Bionic chip as the iPhone 12 and the iPad Air 4. This could mean that the company will maintain the M-series chips exclusive to the higher-end iPad models.

Earlier this year, Google announced that the Pixel Tablet will come with a docking accessory that will allow users to use it like a smart display and a home control device. Apple is reportedly planning a docking accessory along the same lines. Apple already offers the Apple TV device and the HomePod speaker as home technology devices but the company does not yet have a device like the Amazon Echo Show or Google’s planned new offering.

Gurman reports that the company is working on an updated version of the HomePod that will be bigger than the HomePod mini, along with a combined Apple TV and smart-speaker device that will come with FaceTime capability and other functions. But until those new devices are ready, the iPad could serve as Apple’s vanguard in the smart home technology space.