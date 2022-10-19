Apple iPad 2022 vs iPad 2021: Which one should you get? Price, features compared

Apple announced the 10th Gen iPad 2022 last night, bringing new features like an upgraded A14 chip, a new camera layout and support for more accessories to the classic vanilla iPad. However, Apple continues to officially sell the older 9th Gen Apple iPad 2021 as well on the Apple Store. This may present users looking to buy an iPad with a dilemma, and there’s already enough to choose from between the iPad mini and iPad Air models. Here’s a quick comparison between the 9th Gen and 10th Gen models to help you out.

Apple iPad 2022 vs iPad 2021: Specifications and features

The new iPad 2022 comes with a larger 10.9-inch screen compared to the iPad 2021’s 10.2-inch screen. However, both have an IPS LCD display panel with 500 nits brightness and scratch-resistant glass with oleophobic coating.

The iPad 2022 comes with the more powerful A14 Bionic chip instead of the A13 Bionic chip on the iPad 2021. The generational leap makes the iPad 2022 a more capable performer in general use as well as for intensive tasks like gaming, editing, etc.

The rear camera on the iPad 2022 gets an upgrade, and it now comes with a 12MP single camera that can record videos at up to 4K 60fps, compared to the 8MP rear camera on the older iPad, which maxed out at 1080p video recording. Both iPads get a 12MP front camera, but the iPad 2022 gets a new horizontal layout for the front camera.

The new iPad also packs a USB C port instead of a Lightning port, and comes with WiFi-6 support, something the older iPad lack 2021 lacks.

Both the iPad 2022 and iPad 2021 start with a 64GB variant and have a higher-end 256GB variant as well. Both are available in WiFi and Cellular variants. While the older iPad 9th Gen is limited to just two colours – space grey and silver, the new iPad 10th gen offers users four colourways – blue, pink, silver and yellow.

Apple iPad 2022 vs iPad 2021: Price in India

The new 10th Gen iPad 2022 is priced at Rs 44,900 (64GB) and Rs 59,900 (256GB) for the WiFi variants, while the cellular variants that support 5G as well will set you back Rs 59,900 (64GB) and Rs 74,900 (256GB). The older 9th Gen iPad 2021 is priced at Rs 33,900 (64GB) and Rs 48,900 (256GB) for the WiFi variants and for the cellular variants you’d pay Rs 46,900 (64GB) and Rs 61,900 (256GB) respectively. Although note that the cellular variants of the iPad 2021 only supported 4G networks, not 5G.

Advertisement

Price in India Price in US iPad 2022 WiFi Rs 44,900 (64GB) | Rs 59,900 (256GB) $449 (64GB) | $599 (256GB) iPad 2022 Cellular 5G Rs 59,900 (64GB) | Rs 74,900 (256GB) $599 (64GB) | $749 (256GB) iPad 2021 WiFi Rs 33,900 (64GB) | Rs 48,900 (256GB) $329 (64GB) | $479 (256GB) iPad 2021 Cellular 4G Rs 46,900 (64GB) | Rs 61,900 (256GB) $459 (64GB) | $609 (256GB)

iPad 2022 vs iPad 2021: Which iPad should you buy?

The iPad 2022 packs a number of changes for a generational upgrade. These include a larger screen, 5G support on the cellular variants, USB Type-C compatibility and support for WiFi 6 as well as more accessories including the neat new Magic Keyboard Folio and the first-gen Apple Pencil.

However, these changes come with a price bump of at least Rs 11,000. If you can up your budget by that number, the iPad 2022 is a no-brainer compared to its predecessor. However, if you do not need the faster performance, the USB Type-C port, and don’t plan on getting the cellular variant either (negating the 4G vs 5G argument), then the iPad 9th Gen also stands as a nice tablet for more casual use-cases at home, including gaming and entertainment.