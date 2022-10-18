Apple iPad 2022, iPad Pro 2022 announced: All you need to know

Apple has just announced the new and updated iPad Pro refresh with the company’s M2 chipset and more. The new iPad Pro M2 also starts at $799 and will be available starting October 26 next week.

Apple also revealed the new 2022 iPad, which now comes with updated internals and new colour options. Here’s all you need to know about the new tablets.

Apple iPad Pro 2022 starts at Rs 81,900

The new Apple iPad comes with the M2 chip following the 13-inch MacBook Pro which adopted the M1 successor earlier this year. Just like the last iPad Pro, the new tablet also comes in two sizes, a 11-inch variant and a larger 12.9-inch variant.

The design of the tablets hasn’t really changed and it would in fact be difficult to tell the 2022 iPad Pro apart from its 2021 predecessor. The home button is removed but you still get the same bezels.

Just like the predecessor, the larger 12.9-inch iPad Pro also comes with a mini-LED display panel, allowing for local dimming and hence, better contrast ratios. The 11-inch iPad still has a normal LCD display panel, but both the models get 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate.

The new iPads also offer better integration with the Apple Pencil, implementing a new hover feature that lets the tablet execute actions when the pencil is just hovering above the screen. Apple suggests this feature will help artists sketch with greater precision, but it is also something third-party apps will be able to use for new use-cases. The new iPad Pro models also come with 5G support and WiFi 6E. Apple has also said that it will bring the iPadOS 16 update to the new tablets later this month.

Also Read | How Apple TV+ is winning the streaming wars

The new iPad is available to order starting today, October 18, at apple.com/store and in the Apple Store app in 28 countries and regions, including India. The tablets will be available from October 26.

Advertisement

The iPad Pro 11 inch is priced at Rs 81,900 (Cellular model costs Rs 96,900) while the iPad Pro 12.9-inch is priced at Rs 1,12,900 (Cellular model costs Rs 1,27,900). Both versions are available in two finishes – Space Grey and Silver, and can be purchased with up to 2TB storage, although the base variant still comes with 128GB.

The Magic Keyboard is available in black and white for Rs 29,900 for the new 11-inch iPad Pro and Rs 33,900 for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Meanwhile, the Smart Keyboard Folio for the new iPad Pro is available for Rs 17,900 for the 11-inch model and Rs 19,900 for the 12.9-inch model. The Smart Folio is available in black, white, and marine blue for Rs 8,500 for the new 11-inch iPad Pro and Rs 10,900 for the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

Apple iPad 2022 starts at Rs 44,900

Apple also announced the 10th Gen Apple iPad. It is priced starting at Rs 44,900 for the WiFi and Rs 59,900 for the cellular model. New colour options include blue, pink, yellow and silver. The Magic Keyboard Folio is priced at Rs 24,900. Apple also mentioned that it will continue selling the 2021 iPad 9th Gen, starting at Rs 33,900 for WiFi and Rs 46,900 for cellular models. Available to order from today, the tablet will be available in stock from October 26.

Advertisement

The 10th Gen iPad comes with the Apple A14 Bionic chip and a 10.9-inch Retina display. It retains the thick bezels and has no home button. However, the device still uses TouchID, with the fingerprint sensor now on the top-facing unlock button.

Here are the new features and specs of the iPad 2022. (Image Source: Apple) Here are the new features and specs of the iPad 2022. (Image Source: Apple)

There is a single 12MP camera on the back with 4K recording support. On the front the 12MP ultrawide camera has now been moved from the shorter-bezel to the longer bezel, making this officially a device with a primarily landscape orientation, a first for the vanilla iPad series.

The tablet gets WiFi 6 support and 5G for the cellular models. Apple also says the tablet gets all-day battery life, and yes, it charges with a USB Type-C port.

The tablet also supports the new Magic Keyboard Folio. The Magic Keyboard Folio comes with full-size keys, 1mm travel and a trackpad with gesture support. A 14-key function row is also present for quick actions. The Magic Keyboard Folio attaches magnetically to the iPad and requires no charging. The tablet also now supports the Apple Pencil.