Apple iPad (2019) now available to buy in India, price starts at Rs 29,900

Apple’s new iPad (2019) has gone on sale in India a month after its global launch in Cupertino. The device is available in Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi + Cellular model and while the former is available to buy online via Flipkart and Amazon for a starting price of Rs 29,900, the latter will be available on October 16.

The 10.2-inch iPad was launched last month alongside the new iPhone 11 lineup and Apple Watch Series 5. Both the Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi + Cellular models of the iPad (2019) come with an option to choose between 32GB and 128GB storage capacity. The Wi-Fi only model is priced at Rs 29,900 for 32GB storage and Rs 37,900 for 128GB storage. The Wi-Fi + Cellular model is priced at Rs 40,900 for 32GB storage and Rs 48,900 for 128GB storage.

Flipkart is offering 10 per cent instant discount on payments made via SBI Credit Cards and 5 per cent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Cards. Amazon is offering 10 per cent instant discount with ICICI Bank Credit Cards, Debit Cards, and EMI transactions made via ICICI Bank cards.

Apple iPad (2019) specifications

The new iPad (2019) runs features a 10.2-inch Retina IPS display with a resolution of 2160×1620 pixels, 264ppi of pixel density, and 500-nit peak brightness. The device is powered by the Apple A10 Fusion chip paired with the M10 coprocessor. The iPad (2019) is available in Silver, Space Grey, and Gold colour options.

Coming to the cameras, the new iPad (2019) features an 8MP rear camera with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, it features a 1.2MP camera with an f/.2 aperture. The iPad is backed by a 32Whr battery rated to deliver up to 10 hours of Web surfing time on Wi-Fi and 9 hours on a cellular network. The Wi-Fi + Cellular model offers LTE connectivity and it has a nano-SIM card slot as well as eSIM tech.

The iPad (2019) supports the Apple Pencil and features stereo speakers along with dual microphones. The device also comes with a number of onboard sensors including the Touch ID fingerprint sensor.