Apple iPad 10th gen might shift the FaceTime HD camera, Touch ID position

According to the latest leaks, a pocket-friendly version of the iPad might be underway alongside the iPad Pro in October. Now, alleged renders of the iPad 10th generation suggest that Apple might shift the FaceTime HD camera to one side of the device. According to the Japanese blog Macotakara citing multiple Chinese sources, the renders of the iPad 10th generation suggest that apart from the change in FaceTime HD camera position.

The report notes Apple might move the Touch ID to a side button or might house it in the power button, similar to how it was on the iPad Mini 6th generation.

If that’s the case, we might also see a decrease in bezel size around the display, bringing it in line with the rest of the iPad models. Moreover, it has been suggested that the FaceTime HD camera will be moved to the right of the device so users can use it in landscape mode, instead of being forced to use the iPad in portrait mode.

Also Read | Apple targets September 7 for iPhone 14 launch in flurry of new devices

The report also says that the design renders data of the upcoming iPad 10th generation indicate that the chassis size is the same as the one reported earlier. One thing to note here is that nothing has been officially confirmed and that the changes are pure speculation at this point.

Meanwhile, Apple has delayed its upcoming iPadOS 16 for iPads and it will not release along with iOS 16, which is expected in September when the new iPhone 14 series is revealed.