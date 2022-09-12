Apple iOS 16 rolls out today: List of supported devices, features and what to expect

Apple’s iOS 16 will start rolling out to devices later today. The latest version of iOS will come with a completely overhauled Lock Screen that will have various personalisation features including widgets. Here is everything you need to know about iOS 16, including its features and devices that will support it.

iOS 16: Supported devices

Apple will launch iOS 16 to the following iPhone models.

Older iPhones: iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone SE Gen 2, iPhone SE Gen 3

iPhone 11 series: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 12 series: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13 series: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 14 series: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max

iOS 16: New features

New Lock screen interface: iOS 16 will come with a redesigned lock screen that comes with support for widgets, customisable fonts and a new expanded view that will let you see notifications and information straight from the lock screen. The lock screen will also support Live Activities, where users can check scores and track food delivery information.

iMessage update: With iOS 16, Apple will let users edit or undo messages that they have sent on iMessage up to 15 minutes after they send them. Users can also recover recently deleted messages for up to 30 days after deletion. Also, there is a feature that will allow users to mark opened conversations as unread.

Apple Maps update: Apple has brought in many changes to the Maps application with iOS 16. With the new update, it will show various new parameters including speed, the temperature of the vehicle and other details. Users will also be able to add multiple stops to their route just like they can on Google Maps. Apple Maps users will also be able to check public transportation fares. Further, the app will get new 3D-like visuals and better integration with Apple CarPlay.

Other new features with iOS 6 include Live captions, Live Text quick actions and a shared iCloud Photo Library option which will allow you to share photos with your family by moving them to a dedicated shared folder. But this feature will probably only be available later in the year.