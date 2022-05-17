iOS 16: Here’s what we know so far about new features

Apple is expected to unveil its next major iPhone software update on June 6 at the virtual Worldwide Developers Conference. But leaks may have already provided a look at what Apple is planning. The company’s next major iPhone operating system version, expected to be called iOS 16, is said to be an incremental upgrade that brings changes to the apps and how we interact with the system. Here’s what we’ve heard so far about iOS 16.

iOS 16: Release date

Apple releases a new version of its iPhone operating system during its WWDC event in June, followed by the launch of a public beta in July before it’s available in the fall. The company will follow the same pattern with iOS 16 as well. We could see iOS 16 being rolled out in September, as the next version of the iPhone operating system arrives alongside the iPhone 14 lineup ahead of the Holidays. Last year, the first iOS 15 public beta became available towards the end of June. If Apple says on the schedule, we could expect to see the first iOS 16 beta builds to be rolled out in June.

Which iPhones will get iOS 16?

Although not confirmed, Apple could drop iOS 16 support from a number of old iPhone models. iOS 15 was available to iPhones all the way back to the iPhone 6s. However, a recent report claims that iOS 16 will work on iPhones that have an A10 chipset inside. Yep, that means iPhones 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE (2016) and iPod Touch (7th gen) won’t be supported.

Regardless, the following devices will run iOS 16

iPhone 7 and 7 Plus

iPhone 8 and 8 Plus

iPhone X

iPhone SE (2020)

iPhone XS and XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max

iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max

iPhone SE 3 (2022)

iPhone 14 series

iOS 16: New features

As of now, the new features coming to iOS 16 are a mystery for now. But according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, iOS 16 is said to get some new apps as well as improved “ways of interacting” with existing ones. However, don’t expect a “full redesign of the software” yet. Separately, LeaksApplePro suggests that iOS 16 is bringing “big widgets” to the operating system, allowing for more information such as the song that’s playing, the weather, and specific reminders. Let’s not forget – iOS 15 was a big update as it introduced a number of new features including the ability of FaceTime to make calls to Windows and Android users, new Messages integration, and improved photo recognition capabilities in its Photos app, etc.