scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Must Read

iOS 16: Here’s what we know so far about new features

Here's what you need to know about Apple's big iOS 16 update, including its release date and device compatibility.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi |
May 17, 2022 2:04:40 pm
Although not confirmed, Apple could drop iOS 16 support from a number of old iPhone models. (Express Photo)

Apple is expected to unveil its next major iPhone software update on June 6 at the virtual Worldwide Developers Conference. But leaks may have already provided a look at what Apple is planning. The company’s next major iPhone operating system version, expected to be called iOS 16, is said to be an incremental upgrade that brings changes to the apps and how we interact with the system. Here’s what we’ve heard so far about iOS 16.

iOS 16: Release date

Apple releases a new version of its iPhone operating system during its WWDC event in June, followed by the launch of a public beta in July before it’s available in the fall. The company will follow the same pattern with iOS 16 as well. We could see iOS 16 being rolled out in September, as the next version of the iPhone operating system arrives alongside the iPhone 14 lineup ahead of the Holidays. Last year, the first iOS 15 public beta became available towards the end of June. If Apple says on the schedule, we could expect to see the first iOS 16 beta builds to be rolled out in June.

Which iPhones will get iOS 16?

Although not confirmed, Apple could drop iOS 16 support from a number of old iPhone models. iOS 15 was available to iPhones all the way back to the iPhone 6s. However, a recent report claims that iOS 16 will work on iPhones that have an A10 chipset inside. Yep, that means iPhones 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE (2016) and iPod Touch (7th gen) won’t be supported.

Regardless, the following devices will run iOS 16

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Best of Express Premium

Skyfall in Gujarat, expert says likely debris of a Chinese rocketPremium
Skyfall in Gujarat, expert says likely debris of a Chinese rocket
Chaos in Kandla after ban: 4,000 wheat trucks in queue, 4 ships half-fullPremium
Chaos in Kandla after ban: 4,000 wheat trucks in queue, 4 ships half-full
Rural pinches more in high inflation statesPremium
Rural pinches more in high inflation states
Explained: What Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s US visit means for Pakista...Premium
Explained: What Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s US visit means for Pakista...
More Premium Stories >>

iPhone 7 and 7 Plus
iPhone 8 and 8 Plus
iPhone X
iPhone SE (2020)
iPhone XS and XS Max
iPhone XR
iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max
iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max
iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max
iPhone SE 3 (2022)
iPhone 14 series

iOS 16: New features

As of now, the new features coming to iOS 16 are a mystery for now. But according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, iOS 16 is said to get some new apps as well as improved “ways of interacting” with existing ones. However, don’t expect a “full redesign of the software” yet. Separately, LeaksApplePro suggests that iOS 16 is bringing “big widgets” to the operating system, allowing for more information such as the song that’s playing, the weather, and specific reminders. Let’s not forget – iOS 15 was a big update as it introduced a number of new features including the ability of FaceTime to make calls to Windows and Android users, new Messages integration, and improved photo recognition capabilities in its Photos app, etc.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 9RT first look
First look: OnePlus 9RT with triple camera, 120 Hz display launched in India

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

May 17: Latest News

Advertisement