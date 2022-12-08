Apple iOS 16.2 beta is here: What’s new and how to install?

Apple has released the much-awaited iOS 16.2 beta software update for supported iPhones. This update is only for beta developers and users who are on the public beta list. The update brings 5G support to the iPhone 12 series and above in India, but again your iPhone needs to be on the public beta to get this. However, 5G support is not the only new addition to the OS. Here are all the new features that come with iOS 16.2 beta.

Apple iOS 16.2: What’s new?

The update brings a new Freeform app to iOS, which acts as a seamless flexible canvas for users to add images, files and stickers on. The Freeform app is also available on Mac and iPad, so users can also access and edit their files everywhere.

There’s also Apple Music Sing, a new feature that lets users sing along to their favourite songs. The new mode on Apple Music lets users adjust vocals on songs so they can sing themselves, but there are also ways to duet with the original artist or mix things up. The feature will also use what Apple calls ‘beat-by-beat’ lyrics that will make Karaoke easier than ever with precisely timed lyrics.

Apple’s Advanced-Data Protection for iCloud support expands the total number of iCloud data categories protected on iOS with end-to-end encryption to 23. The list now also includes iCloud backup, Notes, and Photos. Users can also now hide their wallpaper or notifications on the Lock Screen when Always-On Display is enabled on the iPhone 14 Pro variants. A new sleep widget also lets users track their sleep data, while a medications widget prompts users with timely reminders.

iOS 16.2 also brings SharePlay support to games via Game Center, enabling users to now play supported multiplayer games with the people they are on a Facetime Video call with. An accompanying Activity widget also lets you see what games your friends are playing.

The Apple TV app now gets Live Activities as well, enabling users to follow live scores right from their Lock Screen or the Dynamic Island when their favourite matches are going on. The feature comes only to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The update also brings improved communications between the other smart home accessories and Apple devices you own. Improved search in Messages allows users to search for photos by searching for the content in them – like a dog, car, person, or simply actual text in a picture.

Users can now also use the Hide IP address setting while enabling ‘iCloud Private Relay users to temporarily disable the service for a specific site in Safari.”

The Weather app now shows location-relevant news articles on the weather. Meanwhile, on the Notes app, users can now see live participant cursors that show them where other users are on a shared note.

AirDrop now automatically reverts to ‘Contacts Onlv’ mode after 10 minutes, so unwanted content is not sent to users by strangers. More Crash Detection optimisations are also coming to the iPhone 14-series with the iOS 16.2 update. An issue with iCloud that prevented notes from syncing is also now fixed.

How to install iOS 16.2 beta?

If you’re already on the iOS beta programme you should receive a notification for the new beta update. If not, stable channel users can first visit the iOS beta programme website to sign themselves up along with their Apple ID. This allows users to receive and install beta updates.

Once you are eligible for iOS beta update, go to your Settings app when connected to a WiFi network and navigate to Settings>General>Software Update. You should see the new update and the changelog show up here, along with a button to install the update. Click on Install Now to proceed.