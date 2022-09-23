scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 23, 2022

Apple iOS 16.0.2 update fixes iPhone 14 Pro’s shaking camera bug, other issues

Apple iOS 16.0.2: Here's what's new with Apple's latest iOS update for supported iPhones.

iPhone 14, ios 16, ios 16.0.2,Here's what to expect from the next iOS 16 update. (Express Photo/ Anuj Bhatia)

Apple iOS 16.0.2: Apple launched its iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro phones earlier this month and the devices started shipping out to customers a week ago. However, the new iPhones didn’t come without a share of fresh bugs that affected the user experience.

The most noticeable of these was a shaking issue that caused the camera preview on the iPhone 14 Pro to randomly shake and result in blurry images. Apple has now begun rolling out a new iOS 16 OTA fixing this bug and a few others.

With iOS 16.0.2, Apple is also fixing the copy-and-paste bug that requested permissions every time users tried to copy text between apps as well as another bug that left displays turning black and becoming unresponsive during setup.

The update also brings fixes for older iPhones like the iPhone XR, iPhone X and iPhone 11, including addressing a bug that left displays unresponsive.

How to download the new update?

The new iOS 16.0.2 OTA update can be downloaded easily on supported phones. To update, simply navigate to Settings > General > Software Update and check for the update pop-up. Follow the on-screen instructions to proceed with updating your phone.

Note that the update is 352.7MB in size, so make sure you’re connected to WiFi first in case you’re on a metered data plan. The update may also be rolled out in phases, so do not panic if you don’t see it at once.

First published on: 23-09-2022 at 12:18:13 pm
