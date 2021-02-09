iOS 14.5: Here are five new features coming to the iPhone

Apple will soon roll out iOS 14.5, a new version of the iOS mobile operating system. The upcoming version of the iOS will include a ton of new features including the ability to unlock your iPhone with your Apple Watch, set a default music player of your choice, the much-awaited App Tracking Transparency feature, dual-SIM global 5G support and more.

Here’s everything you need to know about iOS 14.5.

When will iOS 14.5 be out?

Apple hasn’t yet announced the final version of iOS 14.5. At the moment, iOS 14.5 is available as a developer beta. Simply put, you need to have an Apple Developer account to test out the features. This beta version, of course, may have some bugs as the final version is not yet out. Hopefully, the final version will be out sometime in February.

When can I download iOS 14.5?

As we said before, Apple is yet to roll out iOS 14.5. The latest update is currently available as a developer beta. When it’s available to the public, you need to open the Settings app on your iPhone, then select General and tap Software. iOS 14.5 will be compatible with all the same devices as iOS 14.

What’s new in iOS 14.5

Unlock iPhone with Apple Watch

Apple is currently testing out a feature for the iPhone that allows you to unlock your phone even if you’re wearing a face mask but there’s a catch. You need to have an Apple Watch to use the feature. Obviously, that watch needs to be running WatchOS 7.4.

Set a default music player of your choice

At last, Apple is letting you set a default music player of your choice. That means you can now choose Spotify as your default music player in iOS 14.5. So the first time you ask Siri to play music, it’ll list all the music streaming services you have installed on your device. All you need to choose which one you want to set as your default music player.

iOS 14.5 allows you to unlock your iPhone with your Apple Watch when wearing a mask. iOS 14.5 allows you to unlock your iPhone with your Apple Watch when wearing a mask.

Dual-SIM 5G support

Once the iOS 14.5 update is live, 5G dual-SIM support will be made available to all the users. That means dual-SIM iPhone users will get 5G on the phone’s physical SIM slot and digital eSIM. The support for dual-SIM 5G was previously only available in China

App tracking transparency

One of the big features of iOS 14.5 is App Tracking Transparency. Simply put, users will be able to see which apps have requested permission to track. Right now, app tracking is turned on by default, though users can disable it. Facebook worries that by keeping tracking off by default the move would impact its business.

Support for PS5 DualSense and Xbox Series X controllers

iOS 14.5 includes support for PlayStation 5’s DualSense and Xbox Series X’s controllers. With this support, you can the PS5 DualSense controller and the Xbox Series X controller to be used with iPhones and iPads. The good news is that Apple Arcade games and iOS games that support controllers will be compatible with the PS5 DualSense and Xbox Series X controllers.