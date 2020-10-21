Apple releases iOS 14.1, iPadOS 14.1 update: How to install

Here we will be taking a look at everything iOS 14.1 and iPadOS 14.1 bring to the table. (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora)

Apple has released iOS 14.1 and iPadOS 14.1 updates for iPhones and iPad respectively. Both the updates bring several improvements and bug fixes, including 10-bit HDR video playback and edit support. Here we will be taking a look at everything iOS 14.1 and iPadOS 14.1 bring for users.

Features iOS 14.1 and iPadOS 14.1 bring?

With the new iOS 14.1 update, the company adds support for 10-bit HDR video playback and editing for iPhone 8 and above models.

In addition, the update fixes various issues such as widgets, folders, and icons that appeared in reduced size, emails in the Mail app were sent from an incorrect alias, and incoming calls were prevented from displaying region information. It also fixes the issue which caused a temporary reduction of streaming video resolution at the start of playback.

Apple also adds a fix for the calculator issue, which prevented zeros from appearing on the screen. It also releases a fix for the issue that was restricting users to download or add songs to their library while viewing an album or playlist. The issue with the Files app causing issues with MDM-managed cloud service providers to incorrectly display content as unavailable has also been fixed.

Apart from iPhone fixes, the iOS update also fixes the problems related to the Apple Watch. These problems include issues in setting up a family member’s Apple Watch and the case material being displayed incorrectly in the Apple Watch app.

The company states that the iOS 14.1 does not fix the battery drain issue found to be introduced with the iOS 14 update. The only fix for the issue as of now is to reset your phone to the factory settings.

The iPadOS 14.1 update also brings support for 10-bit HDR video playback and editing for the iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation) and later, iPad Pro 11‑inch, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Air (3rd generation) and later, and the iPad mini (5th generation).

In addition, the update brings fix for all of the issues found in iOS related to the home screen icons, Mail app, music library, the Files app and more.

How to install iOS 14.1, iPadOS 14.1?

To download and install the latest iOS 14.1, iPadOS 14.1 on your compatible device you need to head into the Settings > General > Software Update. There you need to tap on the ‘check for update’ button. The update will then show up and you can tap Download and Install.

