Apple iOS 13 will include four new Animoji characters: Report

Apple first introduced Animojis alongside the iPhone X in 2017. The feature essentially uses the TrueDepth camera system on the iPhone and iPad to detect and track facial movements.

iOS 13. the upcoming update of iOS, will bring with it new Animojis. App developer Steve Troughton-Smith took to Twitter and revealed that Apple may add new Animojis in iOS 13. Set to be available on the iPhones and iPad, the new characters include – cow, octopus, mouse and emoji face.

“It looks like iOS 13 might get some new Animoji: a cow, octopus, mouse, and an emoji face. That last one sounds like it has potential for shenanigans,” Smith wrote in his tweet.

Apple first introduced Animojis alongside the iPhone X in 2017. The feature essentially uses the TrueDepth camera system on the iPhone and iPad to detect and track facial movements. Right now, there are about 25 Animoji characters available including ghost emoji, monkey, robot, cat, dog, alien, fox, pig, poop emoji, panda, rabbit, lion, tiger, koala, chicken, dinosaur, dragon, unicorn, etc. Apple recently added a giraffe, owl, shark and boar Animoji characters in iOS 12.2.

Apple will unveil its next major software updates to iOS and macOS at its annual developers conference in early June. In fact, Apple is gearing up for a massive overhaul with iOS 13. According to a 9to5Mac report, iOS will get a system-wide dark mode, undo gesture, a new Volume HOD, a redesigned Reminders app, better “Hey Siri” rejection, better multitasking and more.

