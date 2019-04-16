Apple iOS 13 to feature dark mode, iPad multitasking and undo gesture: Report

Apple plans to make some drastic changes to its mobile operating system with the launch of iOS 13, reports 9to5Mac. The new update will reportedly bring a system-wide dark mode, better multitasking, safari improvements, undo gestures, and more.

The report mentions that a dedicated system-wide dark mode is coming to iOS. This shouldn’t come as a big surprise as the feature is already available in the latest version of macOS 10.14 Mojave. Interestingly, iPad apps that can run on Mac will be able to take advantage of the Dark mode on both systems.

iOS 13 will reportedly allow iPad apps to support multiple windows. It will finally be possible to run the same app in multiple windows, and each “window will also be able to contain sheets that are initially attached to a portion of the screen”, but can be detached with a drag gesture, becoming a card that can be moved around freely.” These cards can be stacked on top of each other, and can be “flung away” when you want to dismiss them.

The iPad is said to get a new undo gesture. A three-finger tap on the keyboard, followed by a side to the left or right, will let users undo or redo gestures. A tutorial will teach users how to use the new gesture feature when the keyboard is first opened.

To make the browsing experience slightly better on the iPad, Safari will automatically request a desktop version is necessary. The mail app is also getting improved in iOS 13, the report adds. The app will automatically organise emails into different categories such as marketing, travel, purchases and so on. Users will also able to add messages to a “read later.”

Other features that are expected to come to iOS 13 include a redesigned Reminders app, a new Volume HOD, better “Hey Siri” rejection, better multilingual support for keyboard and dictation, and expanded in-app printing controls.

Apple will officially make iOS 13, alongside macOS 10.15, watchOS 6 and tvOS 13 at this year’s Worldwide Developers Conference in June.