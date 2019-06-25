Apple iOS 13, iPadOS public beta previews released: How to download, compatibility, features

Apple has released the public previews of iOS and iPadOS, the new software that will be rolled out for iPhones and iPads later this year. If you have a spare iPhone or iPad in working condition, then you can try out the public beta to experience what iOS 13 and iPadOS have to offer.

Unlike a beta software released for developers shortly after WWDC 2019, the public beta is likely to be less buggy and should work just fine on your compatible iOS device. Here’s everything you need to know about how to download and install iOS 13 and iPadOS public beta previews on your iPhone or iPad.

Should I install iOS 13 and iPadOS public betas?

Look, it depends. The purpose of early public betas is simple: let users try out new features of iOS 13 and iPadOS early. If you own an iOS device, you probably know that Apple only rolls out the newest update to the software in the fall. In comparison to the developer beta, the public version poses fewer problems and is relatively less buggy. But that does not mean that one should quickly download and install the iOS 13/iPadOS public beta of your regular device. Keep in mind the public beta isn’t the final version and one should always expect some issues with an early software. That’s why it is recommended to use a spare iOS device to download and install the public beta software. We also recommend you to backup your device to prevent any data loss.

Here’s how to backup your iPhone and iPad through iCloud:

*Connect your device to a stable Wi-Fi connection

*Open Settings

*Tap your name at the top of the screen

*Select iCloud

*Scroll to iCloud backup and make sure it’s turned on

*Tab “Backup now”

What devices can run iOS 13 and iPadOS?

Apple recommends, any iPhone from iPhone 6s onward can run the iOS 13 public beta. As for iPadOS, which is based on iOS 13, is available for all iPad Pros, iPad Mini 4, iPad Air 2 and 3, and so on.

Devices compatible with iOS 13

*iPhone 6s

*iPhone 6s Plus

*iPhone SE

*iPhone 7

*iPhone 7 Plus

*iPhone 8

*iPhone X

*iPhone XS

*iPhone XS Max

*iPhone XR

*iPod Touch 7G

Devices compatible with iPadOS

* iPad Air 2

*iPad Mini 4

*iPad Pro (1G, 12.9”)

*iPad Pro (1G, 9.7”)

*iPad 5 (2017)

*iPad Pro (2G, 12.9”)

*iPad Pro (2G, 10.5”)

*iPad 6 (2018)

How to install iOS 13/iPadOS public preview beta

*To install the iOS 13/iPadOS public beta on your iPhone/iPad, simply visit Apple’s beta software page and sign up for the program. If you’re already a member, just click “Sign in”.

*Now enroll your iPhone/iPad by downloading iOS 13/iPadOS public preview profile. All you need to do this by visiting Apple’s beta page for your iPhone/iPad.

*Once done, approve the installation of the beta profile. It’s time to restart your iPhone/iPad

*Connect your iPhone/iPad to a stable Wi-Fi connection.

*Go to Settings>General>Software Update

*You will now notice the iOS 13/iPadOS public preview as an update and will begin downloading.

*On the following screen, tap Install, then follow the prompts to restart your iPhone/iPad.

What’s new in iOS 13, iPadOS?

iOS 13

*Apple describes dark mode as “a dramatic new look for the iPhone”. The new dark scheme will work across the operating system, both in the menus and native apps.

*The Photos app is getting a major redesign. It now takes advantage of machine learning to separate your photos from screenshots and memes.

*Apple has also revamped the Reminders app with a whole new look.

*Messages will now let you share a picture of yourself, when you message someone.

*iOS 13 has got the ability to track menstrual cycles through the health app, a feature useful for female users.

iPadOS

*The iPad now supports multi-windows app. Simply said, you can have multiple windows of a single app open.

*The home screen on iPadOS looks tighter, and this allows users to cram more apps in.

*Apple finally allows you to plug in a USB-C memory stick into the bottom of the iPad Pro (2018).

*With iPadOS, the iPad has finally got desktop-class browser. The new version has a proper download manager, photo upload options and more.

*Now there’s a powerful files app, with improved ways to manage your files on the go.