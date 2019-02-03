Apple iOS 13 could drop support for iPhone 6s, iPad Air 2: Report

Advertising

iOS 13 will drop support for iPhone handsets older than iPhone 7, according to an Israeli site The Verifier. That means, the new operating system from Apple will not be available on older phones like iPhone 5s, iPhone SE, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, and iPhone 6s Plus.

As per the report, Apple might also end the way forward for iPad mini 2, iPad mini 3, iPad Air, iPad Air 2, and iPad Mini 4 and the sixth-gen iPod touch.

When Apple launched iOS 12 in September 2018, all iPhones capable of running iOS 11 remained compatible. So, if the company is planning a dramatic change for iOS with features that would require hardware newer than Apple’s A9 processor (powering iPhone 6s), it will make sense for the company to leave behind older devices.

Apple iPhone 6s and 6s Plus are powered by A9 chip while the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus are powered by Apple A8. iPhone 5s is powered by an even lower version of the chip, that is, A7.

With the iOS 13, seems like Apple is planning to go forward only with the modern iPhones. Not only the company will be leaving older iPhones behind, but it may also limit certain iOS 13 features to the high-end devices only.

Advertising

In January, a report by Bloomberg stated that Apple might add a system-wide Dark Mode in iOS 13. It is not clear if Apple will decide to make the Dark Mode available to all iPhone devices receiving iOS 13 or it will limit the feature to devices with OLED screen.