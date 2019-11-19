Apple iOS 13.2.3 update released with fixes for Mail, Messages, more

Apple has released iOS 13.2.3 for iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch. The update comes with some bug fixes and improvements, as well as fixes for several issues within Mail, Files, and more. It also resolves issues in the Messages details view and that may prevent Mail from fetching new messages.

Advertising

Apple iOS 13.2.3 is free to download and takes 93.2MB space on your iPhone. The update can be downloaded by going into Settings>General>Software update. Apple iOS 13.2.3 is a minor update that mostly brings fixes for some issues.

For users whose system search and search within Mail, Files and Notes was not working, Apple iOS 13.2.3 brings a fix to the issue. It also addresses an issue where attachments including photos and links were not being displayed in the Messages details view.

In addition, the update also brings fix for an issue preventing apps from downloading information in the background. Finally, Apple iOS 13.2.3 resolves an issue that may have prevented Mail from fetching new messages. Also the issue due to which it failed to include and quote original message content in Exchange accounts.

Prior to this, Apple released iOS 13.2 which brings Apple’s new Deep Fusion image processing technology for iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. For those unaware, Deep Fusion is an image processing system that takes advantage of A13 Bionic Neural Engine to capture images with better texture and delivers noise-free shots in low light. Apple’s 13.2 update also includes new emojis, as well as support for the recently launched AirPods Pro.