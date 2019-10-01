Apple iOS 13.1.2 update released with bug fixes for iCloud, camera, and more

Apple has just released its third update for iOS 13, with iOS 13.1.2 being rolled out for customers. Apple’s iOS 13.1.2 update comes with some more bug fixes given iOS 13 appears to have caused quite a few issues for customers. Users can go to Settings>General>Software update and check for the update and tap on ‘Download to install’ on their iPhones.

According to the description, the iOS 13.1.2 update resolves a problem where the progress bar for iCloud back could continue to show even after a successful backup. This could leave iPhone users confused about whether the backup was successful or not.

It is also fixing an issue where the Camera may not work. The update information does not specify if the issue impacted a particular series of iPhones. It also fixes the problem of the flashlight not getting activated. The update also fixes a bug that resulted in a loss of display calibration date, Shortcuts could not be run from the HomePod and an issue where Bluetooth was disconnecting on certain vehicles.

On Saturday, Apple released iOS 13.1.1 to fix problems relating to restoring a backup on an iPhone, faster battery drain and security issue for third-party keyboard apps. Apple had warned that third-party keyboard apps were being granted full access even if the user had not explicitly turned on the option in the settings, and this problem was fixed with iOS 13.1.1.

Apple has also released watchOS 6.0.1 for customers. This will also comes with some bug fixes and improvements. First, problem was that the Mickey and Minnie Mouse watch face would not speak the time. The update fixes this issue. It also fixes an issue where the calendar complication was not displaying events. Finally, the update also resolves a bug which was resulting in a loss of display calibration data on Apple Watch as well.