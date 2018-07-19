Apple releases third iOS 12 public beta for iPhone, iPad

Apple has rolled out the third iOS 12 public beta for iPhone and iPad. Apple has rolled out the third iOS 12 public beta for iPhone and iPad.

The newest feature introduced through this beta version is MeMoji, an extended version of its Animoji feature, that will allow users to create a personalised animated emoji of themselves for iMessage and FaceTime. In addition, the latest iOS 12 beta improves upon Screen Time, while introducing other features like Siri Shortcuts and Group FaceTime.

Through iOS 12, a key feature is Screen Time, which helps monitor digital health. It allows Apple device owners to check the amount of time they spend on the phone, as well as a breakdown of time spent on different apps. Users can also choose to turn on the ‘Do Not Disturb’ mode through Screen Time. In addition, iOS 12 will now get Measure, a first-party app that uses Apple’s ARKit, and provides measurements of objects in 3D space, courtesy of the device’s rear camera. Meanwhile, Siri Shortcuts will be able to create information alerts for users, and can store items like a boarding pass, or a music playlist.

Other improvements can be seen is in the Photos, News and Stocks apps through the iOS 12 third public beta. This also showcases Apple Books, that was previously known as iBooks. Also, beta users will also be able to use Group FaceTime with this version, alongside third-party map support for Apple CarPlay. It must be noted, though, that users should back up their Notes, Messages and Photos via iCloud or iTunes.

