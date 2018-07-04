Apple iOS 12 third beta for developers available with revamped Maps app, more features

Apple iOS 12 third beta for developers includes several new features with the most important being a revamped Maps app. Apple iOS 12 third beta for developers includes several new features with the most important being a revamped Maps app.

Apple has rolled out the third beta of its upcoming iOS 12 for developers, which can be downloaded from Apple’s Developer Center. Do note the beta version of iOS 12 is available to select developers for testing and those with certificate can install the update over-the-air (OTA). The third iOS 12 beta includes several new features with the most important being a revamped Maps app. The Cupertino technology giant is rebuilding Maps from the ground up with its own data. The focus will on the change in roadways and construction as well as improved details of foliage, ground cover, pedestrian pathways, and more.

In Maps, the San Francisco Bay Area has been revamped when it comes to design. The foliage, buildings, pedestrian pathways, pools, etc will now be displayed more accurately. The real-time road conditions, traffic, construction, etc have improved in third iOS 12 beta as well. The features are currently limited to San Francisco Bay Area, and are expected to roll out for entire California as well as other locations across US in the final iOS 12 version.

Apple iOS 12 third beta for developers will also include an updated iPad interface for Voice Memos app. Location sharing details will get a more prominent place in a user’s profile next to iCloud settings. The ‘Share My Location’ is currently available in Privacy section of the Settings app. The iOS 12 also brings the ability to clear all notifications on the iPad. This can can done by long pressing on the ‘X’ at the top of the list of notifications.

In the Photos app, users will no longer see category types they do not have photos of. For instance, if users do not have time-lapse photos on their device, then the time-lapse media type will not be listed in Photos app. The third beta for Apple iOS 12 also fixes issue on iPhone 6s and iPhone 7 that caused Home button to buzz every time the phone is unlocked. The problem was noted on devices with Home button and haptic feedback.

Apple iOS 12 third public beta comes almost a month after second beta for developers was released. The first public beta of iOS 12 for iPhone and iPad was rolled out last month. Apple iOS 12 brings with it features like grouped notifications, Memoji, and Group FaceTime, among others. Do note that users will need to enroll with their Apple ID to install public beta of iOS 12.

