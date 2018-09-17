Apple iOS 12 rolls out tonight: List of compatible devices, how to update and more

Apple iOS 12 will be ready for download tonight, and here are the details on how to update your iPhone, iPad to the new operating system. (Image source: AP) Apple iOS 12 will be ready for download tonight, and here are the details on how to update your iPhone, iPad to the new operating system. (Image source: AP)

Apple iOS 12 will be available for download tonight for the general public. Those who were running the public beta would have already got the golden master of the iOS 12. Apple’s iOS 12 will be available for download on all compatible iPhones, iPads, from 10.30 pm IST in India.

Here’s a look at the list of compatible iOS 12 devices, how to download, what steps to take when downloading the new version of iOS, as well as other details to keep in mind.

Apple iOS 12: List of compatible devices

Apple iOS 12 is a free upgrade and is compatible with iPhones from 5S and above. All iPhones which were compatible with iOS 11 will be able to run Apple’s new operating system. Apple has promised that even older iPhones, like the 6s, etc will work smoothly with the new iOS 12.

The list of compatible iPhones, includes iPhone 5S, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X (2017). The new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR will run iOS 12 out of the box, when they go on sale from September 21. In India, the iPhone XS series will be available for sale from September 28, though pre-orders open September 21.

In iPads, the list includes iPad Mini 2, 3 and 4, iPad Air, iPad Air 2, iPad 6th and 5th generation which are all compatible with the latest iOS version. Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch first and second generation, iPad Pro in 9.7-inches and 10.5-inches will also be compatible with iOS 12. Finally, iPod Touch 6th generation is also compatible with the latest version of iOS 12.

Apple iOS 12: Timings for downloads, steps to follow

Apple iOS 12 will be ready for download from today, September 17, 2018. The iOS 12 release will start around 10.30 pm IST. Before downloading iOS 12 on your iPhone or iPad, it is best to back up all the data. One can do this on iTunes itself or back up using iCloud account if you have the storage space.

Apple iOS 12 update is around 2.77GB in size, according to reports, and you will need extra space on your iPhone or iPad. So you might have to delete some apps, or back up photos to the iCloud, in order to ensure enough space for the new update.

Users can install the iOS update over-the-air (OTA) if they are on a WiFi network. Just go to Settings>General>Software update. iOS will check for the update and if the new version has released, it will ask you to download and install. Keep in mind that the OTA method will require Wi-Fi and your iOS device will need to be sufficiently charged, more than 50 per cent.

The second method of updating iOS 12 is via iTunes. Users can just plug their iOS device into their Mac or Windows devices, run iTunes. Click on the iPhone, iPad symbol, and press on the check for software and download and install the update.

