Friday, August 24, 2018
Apple iOS 12 developer beta 10 now available as launch date nears

Apple is scheduled to launch iOS 12 in September, which will be supporting all devices which currently run iOS 11.

August 24, 2018 11:05:40 am
Apple has released iOS 12 developer beta 10, just a few days after releasing public beta 8 of the operating system, according to a report on 9to5Mac. The iOS public beta 9 for iPhone and iPad is also available, adds the report.

The update has a file size of 70MB. Apple showcased the latest iteration of its mobile operating system iOS 12 during its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2018. The company will roll out the new iOS version in September 2018, after the launch of the new iPhone X series for 2018.

Developers registered under Apple’s Developer programme can download iOS 12 developer beta 10 from the Apple Developer Center. They can also get the update over-the-air (OTA) after the installation of proper certificates onto their iOS devices.

Public beta testers can download iOS 12 public beta 8 via OTA. To install the OTA users can head to Settings > General > Software Update > Check for Update.

Apple’s iOS 12 operating system will be available for the iPhone X, iPhone 8iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 5s, 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2nd generation, 12.9-inch iPad Pro 1st generation, 10.5-inch iPad Pro, 9.7-inch iPad Pro, 10.5-inch iPad, iPad Air 2, iPad Air, iPad 5th generation, iPad mini 4, iPad mini 3, iPad mini 2, iPod touch 6th generation. Apple has called this the biggest rollout of the iOS operating system in the company’s history.

The iOS 12 operating system comes with various new features including better performance, group FaceTime with up to 32 people at a time, creating Memoji’s and using them in messages, ARKit 2.0 with shared experiences, improved search APIs for Photos app, Portrait Segmentation API, Siri suggestions, screen time division, and much more.

However, it has been reported that group conversation feature on FaceTime could be delayed and might not be available at launch.

