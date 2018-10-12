iOS 12 adoption rate hits 50 per cent in 23 days, Apple confirms

iOS 12 is now running on 50 per cent of active iPhones, iPads and iPod Touch devices.

iOS 12 is now running on 50 per cent of active iPhones, iPads and iPod Touch devices. Apple officially updated its developer page to reveal that its latest mobile operating system passed a major milestone. According to the company, its latest operating system has surpassed a 50 per cent adoption rate in less than a month. This adoption rate is comparatively higher when compared to iOS 11.

Putting things in perspective, iOS 11 did not cross the 50 per cent mark until 48 days had passed, taking over twice the time it has taken for iOS 12 to do. On the website, the company has also stated that iOS 12 adoption rate is 53 per cent for the devices that were released in the past four years.

In the pie chart (seen below) we can see it that iOS 11 is still on 39 per cent of devices, while earlier versions of the mobile devices sit at 11 per cent. In the separate chart, Apple shows that the “percentages of the devices released in the last four years” that have updated to iO12 is sitting at 53 per cent. That simply means 40 per cent of the devices are running on iOS 11, while only 7 per cent are powered by older versions of the mobile operating system.

iOS 12 has proven to be a popular update, given the improvements in performance in old-generation devices. iOS 12 upgrade rates will surge when Apple launches iOS 12.1 later this year.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd