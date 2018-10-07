Apple iOS 12 adoption rate is higher than iOS 11, says a new report

Apple users have now taken to iOS 12 more than previous versions of the operating system.

Apple’s latest iOS 12 has a higher adoption rate, compared more than previous versions of the operating system, according to a new report. User analytics platform Mixpanel has reported that Apple’s newest OS is now powering nearly 51 per cent of devices, that includes iPhones and iPads. Apple’s iOS 12 was launched besides the iPhone XS, iPhone XR, and iPhone XS Max, that were unveiled at Apple Park’s Steve Jobs Theatre last month.

The official iOS 12 update started rolling out on September 17, though public and developer betas have been available since the WWDC event in June, when it was first announced. As per the Mixpanel numbers, iOS 12 adoption is higher than that of iOS 11 on October 4. On this date, iOS 12 was found on 47.57 per cent of Apple devices, as compared to 45.53 per cent devices running iOS 11, which indicates the new OS has a slight edge.

Mixpanel statistics reveal increasing presence of iOS 12, with the data stating that Apple’s newest operating system is currently on 50.9 per cent iPhones/iPads, while iOS 11 was spotted on 42.25 per cent devices.

In the meantime, adoption numbers for iOS 10 and lower editions stayed between 6 and 7 per cent. Apple is yet to confirm the official breakup of iOS adoption rates for the various version, and these could differ from the Mixpanel numbers, depending on when they are announced.

The faster adoption of iOS 12 could be attributed to various reasons, one being the range of devices that are eligible to receive the new iOS. The list includes phones from iPhone 5s and above, as well as tablets from iPad mini, iPad Air onward.

Apple has also promised that the iOS 12 version will not slow down older devices like the iPhone 6 or iPhone 6s, which has been a problem in the past when users upgraded to newer versions of iOS on their older iPhones. The company has claimed that the camera app launches up to 70 per cent faster than previous iterations, while the Apple keyboard appears up to 50 per cent faster with iOS 12, even on older devices.

